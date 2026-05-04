Manchester United have Champions League football to look forward to next season, but they’re going to have to strengthen their squad to make an impact in Europe.

United had no European football at all this season, which may have helped them focus their efforts on finishing high in the Premier League. Their win over Liverpool on Sunday ensured they will be in the top five by the end of the season and therefore in the Champions League next term.

They have some big decisions to make as they prepare for it. First and foremost, they need to decide whether to commit to Michael Carrick as their manager or appoint someone else.

Then, they will have to work out which signings they need to give themselves a squad that can compete on all fronts.

After all, last time they were in the Champions League, they fell in the group stage. They haven’t reached a semi-final since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and have only reached the quarter-finals twice.

And while this United side remains very much a work in progress, optimism is growing thanks to their improvements since Carrick took charge.

So, whether he remains in post or not – with Andoni Iraola among the alternatives – here’s the ideal starting XI United should be looking to build for their forthcoming Champions League campaign.

GK: Senne Lammens

United needed to get their goalkeeper signing right in the summer and it seems as if they did, with Lammens claiming the number one spot.

His clean sheet ratio isn’t actually that great, but that could be helped by improving the defence in front of him.

Lammens has previously played just once in the Champions League, in the 2023 group stage for Royal Antwerp against Porto, but he has earned the right to guard the United goal next season and beyond.

RB: Julian Ryerson

Diogo Dalot has been one of United’s most-used players this season, but it feels as if he’s had long enough to try and prove himself without really convincing everyone.

Noussair Mazraoui is the other right-back on United’s books, but if they can shift one of them, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them dip into the market for a reinforcement.

On that front, not many names have been linked so far, but one that has is Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson.

The 28-year-old has made 32 Champions League appearances for Dortmund, where he has two years remaining on his contract.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt made his name while captaining Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 and reached the same stage with Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season, just before his move to United.

He has missed a significant portion of his second season at Old Trafford through injury, but will be hoping to establish himself in the starting lineup next season, when he will be 27 and theoretically hitting his peak (even if he hasn’t quite reached the standards predicted for him back in the Ajax days).

CB: Lisandro Martinez

United also have Leny Yoro among their long-term centre-back options, but may favour the experience of Martinez on European nights to begin with.

The left-footer has had his injury issues in recent years, but often starts for United when he’s available.

He has 20 Champions League appearances to his name, only one of which was for United (with the rest for Ajax).

LB: David Raum

With Luke Shaw now in his thirties, United will be looking for a left-back evolution in the summer. Patrick Dorgu might not be the answer, even if he can be a useful squad player, so Jason Wilcox will have to enter the market.

One player United have been taking a look at – as our friends at TEAMtalk have reported – is RB Leipzig captain David Raum.

Like United, Leipzig haven’t been involved in European football this season, but Raum previously made 19 Champions League appearances for them.

At 28, the Germany international has plenty of experience and will be attracting interest ahead of the final year of his contract, with United among those attentive.

CM: Sandro Tonali

With five-time Champions League winner Casemiro due to depart this summer, United will be prioritising a midfield revamp.

It’s something they wanted to get the ball rolling for in January, but ultimately they have bided their time and will now attack the market for more midfield quality at the next opportunity.

Plenty of familiar faces are on their shortlist: Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson (who could be City-bound instead), Adam Wharton, Ederson, Angelo Stiller and more…

But the pick of the bunch could be Sandro Tonali after the Newcastle midfielder began looking at his next step.

That may well take him back to his native Italy, but he could easily have priced himself out of a Serie A return. United have enough backing to bid for Tonali and the prospect of Champions League football increases their appeal.

Tonali played 11 times in the Champions League for Newcastle this season after three outings in the 2023-24 season, and 18 before for AC Milan.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

It was Mainoo’s winning goal against Liverpool that guaranteed United’s qualification for the Champions League, becoming the culmination of his renaissance after his struggles for starts under previous boss, Ruben Amorim.

Having signed a long-term contract extension recently, Mainoo is back in the long-term picture for United.

His only two Champions League appearances before were from the bench in the group stage in 2023, but he was still a teenager then.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has coped well with the step up from Brentford to United and should be well equipped for the next step up to European football, which he has never experienced before.

The forward has scored a respectable 10 goals from his first season at Old Trafford and will be hitting his prime at the age of 27 by the time next season starts.

AM: Bruno Fernandes

With his contract approaching its final year, there may be some doubt over Fernandes’ future this summer, but having Champions League football on offer certainly aids United’s chances of keeping their captain.

“I could have gone two years ago, I could have gone three years ago, I could have gone last season, but I really like to be here,” Fernandes told Sky Sports recently.

“I think that being successful at this club is something that I can never get at another club. The joy and everything I get, the day I get what I want from this club, I don’t think I will get that from any other club in the world.”

Thus, Fernandes will be expecting to add to his 25 Champions League appearances and seven goals in the competition.

LW: Matheus Cunha

Whether Cunha is seen as a left winger or a centre-forward will depend on who’s in charge of United next season.

His gametime has been split between the different roles in his debut season at the club, during which he has scored nine goals.

The former Wolves attacker has done enough to earn another chance at Champions League level, having previously never scored or assisted from 12 games in the competition for RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

Unless they make a signing, recall Marcus Rashford or switch Amad Diallo’s role, United don’t really have a viable alternative at left wing without relying on Cunha.

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Some may feel like United need a 20-goal-a-season striker, which is a level Sesko has fallen short of at the first time of asking, but they are harder to come across than many realise.

Sesko, who turns 23 later this month, has 12 goals to his name so far for United. During his previous Champions League stints with Red Bull clubs Salzburg and Leipzig, he scored seven goals.

The Slovenian centre-forward has another four years remaining on his contract in Manchester and will be hoping to show signs of progression next season.

To back him up, which will be especially important with more competitions to juggle, United should be exploring their options for an accomplished centre-forward who can step in to take over when needed.

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