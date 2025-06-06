Manchester United are in the midst of a rebuild, but they’d have a seriously good XI right now, had they listened to Roy Keane over the years.

The former United midfielder doesn’t shy away from giving his opinion and he’s suggested several players to the club in recent times.

Using players already at United and those that Keane has suggested in the past, we’ve compiled a ridiculously talented XI that United could have now if they’d listened to the Irishman.

GK: David Raya

It’s safe to say that goalkeepers aren’t Keane’s cup of tea.

“I’m very critical of goalkeepers. I’m not a big fan of goalkeepers – I think they get too much praise,” Keane said on Sky Sports back in 2023.

The pundit was heavily critical of David de Gea during his final years at the club and he’s been just as brutally honest when assessing Andre Onana.

Keane also never thought that Dean Henderson had the minerals to replace De Gea, as he regularly voiced his concern about the England international.

However, one goalkeeper that Keane has spoken highly of in the past is Arsenal’s Raya.

Prior to his move to Arsenal, United were heavily linked with the shot-stopper, but they wouldn’t cough up the money that Brentford were demanding at the time.

Following his move to Emirates, Keane backed Raya to be a success in North London and the rest is history. If only United had pushed the boat out to sign him instead.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui

In December 2023, Keane voiced his concerns about Diogo Dalot and told the club to cash in on the Portuguese star.

He’s still at the club today, but it’s probably safe to say that Mazraoui is Keane’s preferred option in this position.

In an otherwise disastrous season for the Red Devils, Mazraoui has been one of their more consistent performers since his arrival from Bayern Munich.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

Likewise, we’ve also included De Ligt in this XI as Keane praised the Dutchman upon his arrival last summer.

“I think he will be a good signing,” Keane told The Overlap at the start of the season

CB: Lisandro Martinez

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2022, Martinez has made a decent impression on Keane.

“He’s got pride in his defending,” the former Red Devils captain said in 2023.

“You’ve seen his character and his desire. He wants to defend. He’s the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with.”

LB: Patrick Dorgu

The jury is still out with Dorgu, but we’ve given him the nod in this XI.

Given that Keane isn’t exactly the biggest Luke Shaw fan, he’ll be hoping that Dorgu can develop into a top performer over the coming years.

RM: Amad Diallo

“He’s got energy and quality,” is how Keane described Diallo after his heroics against Manchester City back in December.

“Everyone wants to come and get the ball but you need people running beyond the striker.

“You need to have certain traits to play for Manchester United and he’s got it – he looks comfortable in the jersey.

“Some players can’t find their feet playing for United but he looks OK being a Manchester United player.”

Coming from Keane, that’s quite the compliment.

READ: Where are they now? The 4 players Man Utd signed alongside Amad Diallo

CM: Douglas Luiz

Given how critical Keane has been regarding Bruno Fernandes over the past few years, we’ve omitted the Portugease star from this XI in favour of Luiz.

In January last year, Keane raved about the midfielder and was adamant that the Brazilian had the ability to play for one of England’s top clubs.

“He turns up every week this player. Never seems to be injured. Quality player. I like him,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City.

“But I like Luiz. He is consistent. Turns up week in and week out. You know what you are going to get from him. I like a lot about him. Probably lacks that real pace maybe.

“In terms of his decision-making and looking after the ball. Very, very good.”

Unfortunately, Keane wasn’t granted his wish of seeing Luiz at Old Trafford as he instead joined Juventus last summer.

CM: Declan Rice

Prior to his move to Arsenal, Keane wanted United to go all out for Rice, instead of signing Mason Mount.

“I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount,” Keane said in 2023. “I think Rice would, he would be a decent signing.”

Since moving to Arsenal, Keane has praised Rice on a few occasions and he’d certainly be an upgrade on United’s current midfield options.

LM: Jack Grealish

Before joining United’s local rivals, Keane urged the Red Devils to sign the England international who he described as an ‘excellent player’.

“I’d go with Jack Grealish,” Keane told Sky Sports in 2021.

“I feel United are still short of that special player. I think Grealish would give them that and I feel he would enjoy playing at Old Trafford.

“The fans would love him. What I admire about Jack is he’s got great courage on the football pitch. He always wants the ball in tight areas.

“We’ve seen over the last year or two his end product has improved. He’s an excellent player.”

READ NEXT: Gary Neville names the four players Man Utd should sell following double signing

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every African to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?

ST: Harry Kane

United were constantly linked with Kane throughout his time at Tottenham and in 2021, Keane thought that the Red Devils should’ve pushed the boat out to sign him.

“I still feel they are two or three players away from challenging Man City,” Keane told Sky Sports in 2021. “They’re short. They still need a world-class striker.”

The pundit said United should’ve paid “whatever it costs” to lure to England skipper to Old Trafford, but a move never materialised in the end.

Now scoring goals for fun with Bayern Munich, United probably wish that they’d pulled the trigger when they had the chance.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

If it were up to Keane, Ronaldo would probably still be at the club today.

The Irish pundit constantly backed CR7 during his return to Old Trafford and he felt the club made a mistake by letting him go when they did.

“Manchester United have bigger problems than Cristiano Ronaldo,” Keane said in 2022.

“I just think with the goals that he has got, his performances warrant staying at the club. But Manchester United have to get players around him, they have to get other strikers in, there has to be competition for places.

“If the leading goalscorer, the man you are depending on, is 37 years of age then that is certainly not good, but I would certainly be holding onto Ronaldo.”

Since leaving United, Ronaldo has scored 119 goals in 140 games for club and country.