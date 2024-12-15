How Man Utd’s 8 EA FC 25 wonderkids have developed IRL in 2024-25

EA FC 25 has been out for a few months now and we’re approaching the halfway point of the 2024-25 season. How are their many talented wonderkids faring in real life?

The latest edition of the wildly popular football game identified eight rising stars at Old Trafford, either in the youth ranks or already established in the first-team squad, with a potential rating of 80+.

We’ve checked in to see whether United’s eight wonderkids from EA FC 25 are living up to their promise this season.

Harry Amass

The resident Manchester United fan in the Planet Football is a big fan of Amass – and based on his glittering displays for the club’s Under-21 it certainly seems as though he possesses the requisite talent and ability to break through into Amorim’s first-team plans.

The regular injuries plaguing Luke Shaw may see the 17-year-old left-back thrown into the deep end sooner rather than later, but for now he’s continuing to develop his skills in the youth ranks.

Amass has set up goals in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy and receives rave reviews from those who watch him on the regular.

However, Paraguayan starlet Diego Leon’s imminent arrival raises a question mark. There are suggestions that United might look to do a Chelsea and make money on the highly-rated academy prospect. Pure profit and all that.

Daniel Gore

The 20-year-old midfielder made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club last season but he’s struggled after suffering an injury whilst out on loan at Port Vale.

Gore has largely been out of action this season but has recently returned with a handful of games for the Under-21s in the Premier League.

Ethan Wheatley

Stockport-born striker Wheatley made three Premier League appearances last term and signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club.

The 250th academy graduate to play for the first team, the 18-year-old remains on the periphery for now.

He made a five-minute cameo off the bench under Ruud Van Nistelrooy in the 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City but has otherwise been turning out for the Under-21s.

Wheatley has scored five goals in seven Premier League 2 appearances so far, but his immediate future may lie elsewhere. A January loan looks on the cards, with Wrexham and Stockport mooted as potential destinations in the gossip columns.

Amad Diallo

After struggling for opportunities under Erik ten Hag, Amad appears to have turned a corner since the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old appears a natural fit for the Portuguese’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, with four assists in six appearances under the new boss.

He’s out of contract at the end of this season but all the indications are that he’ll sign an extension. It’s been a bumpy ride to get here but he now appears an important player for the club.

Kobbie Mainoo

Respected German journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently reported that United are willing to undergo a wholesale rebuild under Amorim, with Mainoo one of just six named players as “unsellable”.

That ought to be no surprise, given the teenage England international’s standing at Old Trafford. A muscle injury saw him sidelined for over a month, but the early indications are that he’ll be a key player under Amorim.

He’s started both league matches he’s been fit and available for to date.

Leny Yoro

The marquee summer signing suffered a fractured foot injury against Arsenal during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

The French defender has recently made his long-awaited return in the back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, but it’s far too early to hold those results against him. Watch this space.

Rasmus Hojlund

A hamstring injury stunted Hojlund’s start to his second season in Manchester, eventually returning to endure a sketchy run of form during Ten Hag’s inauspicious final few weeks in the job.

But he’s once again hitting a purple patch of form under the new boss. Hojlund has scored five goals in his last four appearances under Amorim, including two off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Viktoria Plzen.

He might just be the closest thing United have to a reliable goalscorer right now.

Alejandro Garnacho

Having clocked up considerably more minutes for United than any other player on this list, Garnacho is certainly being afforded opportunities to grow.

Unfortunately, his most potent displays have come in the League Cup, where he’s averaging a goal or assist every 26 minutes. This season has offered a reminder that development isn’t always linear, and at 20 years old there are inevitably some rough edges to smooth out.

He’s received some stick online, which appears to have affected him, but step away from the noise and Garnacho’s ultimately still well on the right track.

Every chance he catches fire and becomes an absolute world-beater in the coming months and years.