Manchester United fan Frank Ilett, known as the United Strand, set himself a challenge more than 500 days ago to not cut his hair until the Red Devils won five games in a row.

Sustained periods of poor form and dips when they have looked competitive have meant he now has one of the worst haircuts imaginable, but that’s just one game from ending.

Under Michael Carrick’s watch, United have won the last four games, overcoming Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham.

The Red Devils can seal Ilett’s spot in the barber’s chair with what should be the easiest result of the lot, as they face relegation-threatened West Ham on Tuesday night.

But that has got us thinking, while United have been messing about losing and drawing games, which of their Premier League rivals have succeeded where they have been unable to?

Here, we have looked at every Premier League club who have won five games in a row since United last did.

Chelsea – January 2026

Chelsea and Liam Rosenior has been a match made in heaven, after his spell begin with a 5-1 rout of Charlton in the FA Cup. Since then, he’s seen his side lose just twice – in both legs of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Between the losses to the London rivals, Chelsea strung five victories together, including 12 goals.

Three times within that streak did they score three goals – against Crystal Palace, Napoli and West Ham – with victories over Brentford and Pafos coming earlier.

Aston Villa – December 2025

You need look to further than Villa for the longest streak on this list, the Midlanders proving time and again to other big clubs that they are in fact a side to be reckoned with.

Villa’s streak, ending in December 2025, encompassed 11 victories, between the Premier League and Europa League.

Within that run, they beat big-six clubs Arsenal, United and Chelsea, and scored at least two goals in 10 of the 11 victories.

Manchester City – December 2025

Not only have cross-Manchester rivals City won five games in a row more recently than United, they’ve done it more than once, and went on a longer streak than just five the last time it happened.

In an action-packed month between November 29 and December 27, City played eight games in all competitions and won every single one of them.

They started it with a home victory against Leeds and ended with a win on the road against Nottingham Forest, as highlights within the run included a 5-4 victory over Fulham, two games prior to seeing off Real Madrid 2-1.

Arsenal – November 2025

Leaders of the Premier League and Champions League and now League Cup finalists, unsurprisingly, the Gunners have been in great form all season, leading to a few good streaks.

Their last five-game winning streak came in November 2025, where after they scooped victories against Port Vale, Newcastle, Olympiacos, West Ham and Fulham, they decided to double their streak to 10 games by dispatching Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Burnley and Slavia Prague.

Arsenal also won six games either side of reaching the League Cup semi-final, but those streaks could not be pooled together as they drew against Palace in normal time of the quarters, progressing through the tournament on penalties.

The Gunners, like United, are also four games into a winning streak at present, which began the game after the Red Devils beat them 3-2 on January 25.

Liverpool – September 2025

Liverpool have threatened to go on good runs at multiple times this season, but only once have they surpassed the five in a row that rivals United so covet. They did so after losing to Palace in the Community Shield.

Liverpool started the season properly with seven wins on the spin, against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, Burnley, Atletico Madrid, Everton and Southampton.

But they have also gone on some bad losing streaks this season, as Arne Slot has failed to create the consistency in his side which was evident in the last campaign.

Newcastle – April 2025

Newcastle ended their wait for a major trophy of 70 years when they beat Liverpool in the League Cup final last season. They were in one of their best periods of form of the campaign, and they rode that wave to continue stringing together results.

They warmed up for the League Cup triumph with a Premier League win over West Ham, and stayed hot after seeing off Liverpool to lift the trophy, beating each of Brentford, Leicester, United and Palace in the league.

Over the course of the six-game winning streak, the Magpies scored 17 goals.

Wolves – April 2025

While they’ve been in poor form this term, last season, Wolves were holding their own with some big names still in their side.

Their six-game winning streak, which ended in April, saw them beat Tottenham 4-2 and United 1-0 in back-to-back games.

It’s not hard to see from that run why Wolves are labouring at the bottom of the Premier League this season, as of the four goals scored against Tottenham, three were netted by players who no longer play at Molineux – Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen – and the other an own goal.

Crystal Palace – March 2025

Palace were one of the form sides in England at the back end of last season, helping the push for their first-ever major trophy, the FA Cup.

In their five-game winning streak, which ended in March 2025, the Eagles won two FA Cup games – against Millwall and Fulham – on their way to lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Brighton – March 2025

Brighton won six games on the spin between February-March 2025. They twice beat Chelsea – in the FA Cup and the Premier League – before thumping Southampton 4-0.

The rest of the wins were each 2-1, against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Fulham.

Nottingham Forest – January 2025

Forest rocketed their way from the threat of Premier League relegation in 2023-24 to seventh place the following season and a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Their best period of sustained form saw them defeat the likes of United, Villa and Tottenham during a seven-game winning streak which continued over the busy festive period, from 2024 into early 2025.

Tottenham – October 2024

Neither Thomas Frank nor predecessor Ange Postecoglou have had any sustained success in the past couple of seasons. Former boss Postecoglou led Spurs to the Europa League final last term, but did so amid a horror Premier League season which finished with the club in 17th place.

As such, you have to go back to October 2024 to find the last instance of Tottenham winning five games in a row

They beat Coventry, Brentford, Qarabag, United and Ferencvaros in consecutive games, and they’ve not been particularly competitive since.

