There was a familiar frustration for Manchester United, with questionable goalkeeping arguably the major reason they lost their 2025-26 opener at home to Arsenal.

Back-up ‘keeper Altay Bayinder has not been convincing in his rare opportunities, while the future of No.1 Andre Onana is up in the air after a string of high-profile errors.

“There’s a glaring issue that Man United cannot ignore and it is the fact they need to find a goalkeeper,” Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville responded, speaking on the Gary Neville podcast.

“They have to. I’m unequivocal on that because I had an experience with Man United for 20 years where there were two big periods of seven or eight years with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.”

We’ve identified five potential ‘keepers for Ruben Amorim to target before the window shuts.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The obvious big name on the market, Donnarumma has practically confirmed he’ll be leaving PSG this summer after being frozen out by Luis Enrique.

The Italian played a starring role in the Parisiens’ treble triumph last term and was particularly impressive in their marquee Champions League knockout wins, but PSG have decided to go with a different profile going forward after signing Lucas Chevalier.

Given that he lifted the trophy last season, you imagine that Donnarumma would prefer a club that can offer Champions League football. Manchester City have been linked, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll keep the faith in their returning academy rising star James Trafford.

Needless to say, Neville would approve.

“You’ve seen Donnarumma in a European final, save those penalties for Italy. He looked like a giant. He’s played for PSG in huge games under pressure,” he said.

Emiliano Martinez

“The reason I think they [Donnarumma or Martinez] would be good goalkeepers for Man United is not necessarily because they are the best goalkeepers in Europe, but they are big personalities and characters,” Neville continued.

“Martinez has played in the World Cup final and won it for Argentina.

“They have played under extreme pressure and they almost walk out with that arrogance and dominance of a goalkeeper – Man United need that.”

There’s certainly an argument over whether Martinez deserved his back-to-back Yashin trophies for the best goalkeeper in the world, but there’s no doubting his ability to stand up tall on the big occasion.

Forty-five million Argentines will tell you that.

The 32-year-old is relatively proven in the Premier League and widespread media reports suggest that Aston Villa, wary of balancing the books for PSR, are open to cashing in this summer.

Mike Maignan

It wasn’t long ago that Maignan looked the next best goalkeeper in world football in waiting.

He was outstanding in Lille’s shock 2020-21 Ligue 1 title victory and was every bit as good in AC Milan’s surprise Scudetto the following year. An obvious, immediate upgrade on Hugo Lloris for Les Bleus, too.

‘Magic Mike’ is now into the final year of his deal at the San Siro and there’s been little to suggest he’ll sign an extension with the Rossoneri.

Chelsea were closely linked earlier in the window, but their interest has reportedly cooled. An opportunity for the Red Devils, then, with some kind of swap deal involving Rasmus Hojlund mooted.

Senne Lammens

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United have been monitoring Lammens’ progress and have him “on their shortlist” should they make a move for a new ‘keeper before the window closes.

The 23-year-old looks particularly adept at playing out from the back, while his command of the area is plain to see.

Plying his trade for Royal Antwerp, he’s far from a household name, but he looks set for a bright future – even talked up as Thibaut Courtois’ long-term successor for Belgium.

United will need to act quickly to get this one done, though. It’s been reported that Inter will make an approach in the coming days.

David de Gea

Call this one your wildcard.

As awkwardly as his Old Trafford exit was handled, the timing looked right for De Gea to leave after more regular errors crept into his game.

But sometimes the grass isn’t always greener. Spain’s former No.1 reminded us what a spectacular shot-stopper he is on his day in a superb debut season for Fiorentina, a brilliant resurgence after spending a year out the game.

De Gea received a hero’s welcome home at Old Trafford in the recent friendly with Fiorentina. Never go back? Or unfinished business?

The tabloids reckon there’ve been “hush hush” talks but we’ll believe it when we see it.

