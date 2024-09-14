Man Utd are hot on the heels of an Argentine Fernandes regen who could shape their revolution

There are a myriad of problems at Manchester United and while creativity isn’t one for as long as Bruno Fernandes is around, at some point they’ll need to futureproof.

It’s a reality United fans absolutely don’t want to confront right now, especially with the to-do list already being full, but the truth is that there are plenty of miles on the clock.

And while Fernandes has spent the last four years or so doing everything he can to prove he’s more reliable than an old Toyota Hilux, making himself a United legend one worldie strike or brain-melting assist at a time, there is simply no way his body can continue to support such monstrous output.

The football calendar continues to become more ruthless and packed full, subjecting players and staff to an abhorrent amount of games and minutes per season.

Ballers like Fernandes simply love the game too much to ever take a step back and watch the damage it’s doing to their body, thus would rather play themselves into the ground than step aside and delegate responsibilities.

While it’s incredibly admirable, it’s not sustainable. The Portuguese playmaker and United captain has just turned 30 and racked up over 4000 minutes played in 2023-24, off the back of a 2022-23 campaign where he clocked over 5000 minutes. Five thousand.

Like it or not, he’s on borrowed time with stats like that. Thankfully, it appears INEOS have a plan to try and steal Argentina’s creative crown jewel away from River Plate, before Real Madrid and Barcelona can get there.

Step forward Franco Mastantuono – the teenage playmaking sensation ready to conquer the Theatre of Dreams.

Spanish outlet MARCA report that United have declared their interest in the 16-year-old River Plate star, who is lightyears ahead of his time with his creative output and technical excellence, with La Liga’s two giants also keen to strike a deal.

Several sources have now linked the Red Devils to the youngster, which aligns with INEOS’ new approach of trying to be more shrewd in the transfer market and prioritising young players with high ceilings.

Mastantuono doesn’t just define that – he shatters the ceilings above him. His first goal for River Plate’s first team back in July is an accurate summary of what he’s all about; a perfect blend of his technical excellence, eye for goal and already indestructible mentality.

16-year-old Franco Mastantuono's first Argentina LPF goal for River Plate is INCREDIBLE 😱 pic.twitter.com/WYREk0g9dh — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 29, 2024

His first senior goal. Mate. Come on. That’s ridiculous.

Born in Buenos Aries in August 2007, it’s rather nauseating how young Mastantuono is. He’s so young, in fact, that he was brought into the River Plate first team by manager Martin Demichelis. That’s right folks, we’re officially old.

He made his senior bow for the club as a substitute in January 2024 after flying through the youth ranks following his 2019 signing and has gone from strength to strength, while also turning out for Argentina at under-20 level (coached by Javier Mascherano – another punch to our ageing guts).

Where the teenager excels is with the ball at his feet in attacking areas. The art of ball striking has been dwindling away, but he’s absolutely reviving it with a venomous range to his shooting, and his ability to zip past defenders.

Mastantuono loves to be the focal point of an attack, much like Fernandes at United, making high-risk passes and popshots that get the crowd off their feet.

While he of course lacks physically and still needs to develop a stronger awareness of the game around him, the Argentine carries the ball tremendously well and would transform a side in possession in a few years’ time.

And considering United under INEOS are now doing everything they can to implement a more impressive game model which involves staying on the front foot, players who can keep the ball are key.

They’ve got their work cut out for them if they wish to convince him to move to Manchester instead of Madrid or the stunning streets of Barcelona, but considering they’ve already managed to beat Los Blancos to Leny Yoro, you simply can’t rule United out.

Contracted with River Plate through to the end of 2026, the next 12 months will be crucial not only in his development, but striking a deal.

Mastantuono has made 28 appearances for River this season, meaning by the time any potential move occurs, he could already have vast experience in the senior game, despite his age.

In the words of Marty McFly, You might not be ready for him yet, but your kids are gonna love him.

By Mitch Wilks