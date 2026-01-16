Manchester United have hired Michael Carrick as their new head coach until the end of the season, replacing Ruben Amorim.

The 44-year-old has briefly taken charge of United previously, but has spent the majority of his managerial career so far with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

In total, he took charge of 136 games while at The Riverside and he boasted a win percentage of 46.3% during that time.

We’ve gathered the thoughts of six United legends to see what their verdict of Carrick the manager is.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo played alongside Carrick and briefly played under him while he was the interim manager back in 2021.

During that time, CR7 was very complimentary of the former United midfielder as he predicted Carrick to have a bright future in the dug-out.

“Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become great coach as well,” Ronaldo said on X back in 2021.

“Nothing is impossible for this guy.”

Carrick repaid the favour by naming Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney has welcomed the appointment of Carrick and has even offered his services to the club.

“The club has lost it’s identity, it’s lost that family feel, if you like,” Rooney said on his podcast.

“This is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club.”

When asked if he would join Carrick’s coaching staff, Rooney said: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer.

“I’m not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.

“It needs people who know the football club. Roy Keane. I know Roy has had his opinions, I said about Roy going in earlier in the season.

“By having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. That’s where the club needs to be.”

Roy Keane

During Carrick’s previous stint as interim manager, Keane was far from convinced.

Keane infamously ranted about Carrick’s post-match interview following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in 2021.

“I disagree with everything he said in that interview,” Keane said on Sky Sports when discussing Carrick.

“He’s talking about a plan. He’s talking about his players’ efforts, he’s proud of them. He was in the dugout with Ole [as his assistant] and all of a sudden he’s proud of them and they had a plan?

“I’ve studied Man United the last few years and changes they’ve made. I think there’s an element that it’s a job for the boys. Just wink wink, look after each other. It’s a bit of an old pals’ act without a doubt.”

Sir Alex Ferguson

According to reports, Carrick was Ferguson’s preferred choice to take over as interim manager, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since hanging up his boots, Carrick has remained in contact with Sir Alex and he spoke to him before taking the Middlesbrough job back in 2022.

“I spoke to Sir Alex a few times,” Carrick said. “I’ve spoken to him more since I stopped playing – I didn’t want to get too close to him when I was a player.

“I spoke to him a lot. It’s well-documented that he has a real pride and a care about ex-players progressing and being coaches, managers and takes a real pride and care in helping them as well.”

Gary Neville

Back in 2024, Neville praised Carrick and the job he’d done at Middlesbrough, claiming he had all the skills to become a top manager.

“When I look back now at Michael, he was very measured, very thoughtful and considered,” Neville said.

“Players will like him and trust him. He’s a great lad in the sense that players will definitely bond with him.

“His character and personality in that regard is something that Neville continued to discuss, mentioning how his career as a player will have helped him pick up coaching ideas for the future.

“He’s a sponge, Michael, he’ll have picked up a lot of information in his career. He’ll have written it down and he’ll be passing that over and getting his team playing well on the pitch.”

No wonder Carrick was adored by United fans.

Paul Scholes

When it became clear that either Carrick or Solskjaer would be getting the job, Scholes said on his podcast that Carrick was his preference.

“For some reason I just favour Michael,” Scholes said.

“I don’t think Michael has got the scars that Ole had from last time. It didn’t end very well, a really bad defeat at Watford.

“Michael’s not got them scars happened to him, I’d probably go for the fresher [option] Michael Carrick. He’s got some good experience now.”

