10 insane stats from Man Utd’s absolutely incredible 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool

Manchester United are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating old rivals Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side will face Coventry at Wembley next month after a breathless contest against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

They took an early lead through Scott McTominay after an excellent start. But Liverpool gradually grew into the contest, scored twice, and appeared in total control in the second half before second-half substitute Antony scored against the run of play.

The hosts suddenly found themselves back on top and Marcus Rashford missed a golden opportunity to win it with the final kick before extra-time.

It looked as though United would find themselves punished for their profligacy when Harvey Elliott regained the visitors’ lead through a deflected effort, but once again the tie swung back, with Rashford making amends to make it 3-3 in the closing stages.

Liverpool threw everything forward to go and win it when they were awarded a corner in injury time of extra time, but United defended it and made the most of a last-gasp counter-attack, with 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho passing it to 21-year-old Amad Diallo for the most dramatic of match-winners.

“We have a young squad, they need time and when they have the chance to play they have to show they have the quality to play for Manchester United,” club captain Bruno Fernandes told ITV in his post-match interview.

“We always have belief, the problem is we have not been consistent with our performances.

“We give 100% we always give everything but at this club we always have to have high standards. It’s a part of the game to be criticised, that’s why you play for Manchester United.

“This season has not been at the level we want but we want to improve. We have always said our goal was to get into the top four and try to win the FA Cup, we will do all we can for those goals. The FA Cup is a big trophy for this club.”

Here are 10 stats from an FA Cup instant classic that will live long in the memory:

– Over the total 120 minutes, Manchester United notched almost twice as many expected goals as their opponents – 4.25xG to Liverpool’s 2.18.

– From the 80th minute, when Ten Hag introduced Christian Eriksen, United registered twice as many shots (12) and shots on target (four) as Liverpool. Eriksen registered more touches (40) and passes (35) than any other player on the pitch after he was brought on.

– Under Ten Hag, Manchester United have won both of their matches at home to Liverpool. Klopp’s title-chasers visit Old Trafford again in three weeks.

– Antony’s equaliser was his first goal at Old Trafford in over a year. His last goal on home soil came 373 days ago, in March 2023. Prior to this he’d only notched one goal and one assist all season.

– While it looked in doubt – behind late in the second half and extra time – United maintained their record of not losing a home FA Cup tie against Liverpool, a run that stretches back over a century to 1921. United were the last team to register an away FA Cup win in this fixture all the way back in 1960.

– This was the 11th time that United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup. The only elimination to occur more often in the competition’s storied history is Liverpool knocking out Everton (12 times).

– This was the first time that Liverpool have lost a game in which they’ve been ahead this season, and only their fifth defeat in all competitions.

– Salah has now scored 13 goals in 14 appearances against Manchester United. That’s the most goals any one player has scored against any Premier League club (tied with Harry Kane against Everton) since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 – via @OptaJoe.

– Liverpool’s Egyptian King has extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in the entire history of this fixture. He’s now scored four more goals than any other player in Liverpool vs Manchester United matches (ahead of Steven Gerrard, George Wall and Sandy Turnbull on nine) and has become the first player in history to score in five successive matches away at Old Trafford.

– But Rashford is moving up in said list. He scored his seventh goal against Liverpool with United’s third goal, with all seven coming on home soil. Leicester City (eight goals) are the only team he’s scored more against.

