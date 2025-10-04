Ruben Amorim has become the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win his 50th game in charge of Manchester United.

However, he also has the unwelcome record of having comfortably the worst record after 50 matches of any manager in the post-Ferguson era.

Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag had won almost twice as many matches (35) at this point in his tenure at Old Trafford.

Things went downhill swiftly in the Dutchman’s second season at the helm, but he made an excellent start as Red Devils boss.

And that was after inheriting a side that finished sixth, with the club’s lowest points tally of the Premier League era – at least until last season.

Ten Hag did have the luxury of a full pre-season to get his feet under the table, though, and he was backed with signings in his first summer.

Amorim, by contrast, took over mid-season with a side low on confidence and struggled badly to get the players functioning in his favoured 3-4-2-1 system.

The Portuguese tactician has been shown patience and was able to bolster his squad with around £200million worth of new signings, despite the club’s failure to qualify for Europe.

Reports in the media suggested than Amorim’s job was under threat if United failed to beat newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford, but an almost anticlimactically routine 2-0 victory might have bought him a stay of execution.

He’ll be hoping to do a reverse Ten Hag, with results on a dramatic uptick after a distinctly disappointing first 50 matches at the helm.

Here’s every Manchester United manager since Ferguson ranked by their win percentage after their first 50 games in all competitions:

1. Erik ten Hag

Wins: 35

Draws: 7

Losses: 8

Win Percentage: 70%

Loss Percentage: 16%

2. Jose Mourinho

Wins: 30

Draws: 13

Losses: 7

Win Percentage: 60%

Loss Percentage: 14%

3. Louis Van Gaal

Wins: 27

Draws: 12

Losses: 11

Win Percentage: 54%

Loss Percentage: 22%

4. David Moyes

Wins: 26

Draws: 10

Losses: 14

Win Percentage: 52%

Loss Percentage: 28%

5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Wins: 25

Draws: 11

Losses: 14

Win Percentage: 50%

Loss Percentage: 28%

6. Ruben Amorim

Wins: 20

Draws: 9

Losses: 21

Win Percentage: 40%

Loss Percentage: 42%

