Manchester United are currently spending nearly £1.2million per week in wages on players who are either out on loan, injured or deemed surplus to requirements. Annually, that figure is worth around £62million.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently admitted that a number of first-team players are “not good enough” while some others are being “overpaid”.

We’ve gone through the Man United squad and using figures from Capology, have found the £1.2million that United are currently wasting in wages each week.

Marcus Rashford

As per Capology, Aston Villa are currently covering 75% of Rashford’s weekly wages.

While that is a sizeable chunk, it does mean that United are still paying him around £75,000 per week, while Aston Villa cover the remaining £225,000.

The 27-year-old has shown some flashes of quality while out on loan, but it remains to be seen whether or not Aston Villa will trigger their buy option in the summer.

Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are currently covering 40% of Sancho’s wages, as United are still estimated to be paying £150,000 of his £250,000 weekly wage as per Capology.

That means that by the end of the season, United will have paid Sancho around £7.8million despite not playing a single game for the club during that time.

To make matters worse, the club still owes Borussia Dortmund money this summer for the wingers’ initial transfer fee.

Antony

According to Capology, United are still paying Anony £60,000 per week while Real Betis have been picking up the rest of his wages.

The Brazilian struggled to acclimatise to life in the Premier League, but he has managed to rediscover some form while out on loan.

In La Liga, he’s currently averaging a goal or assist every 126 minutes.

Casemiro

While Ruben Amorim is still getting some use out of Casemiro, it’s pretty obvious that the club regrets giving him such a lucrative contract.

The Brazilian is currently one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, taking home a weekly salary of £350,000. That’s the same amount of money that Liverpool pay Mohamed Salah.

To make matters worse, the 33-year-old still has another year to run on his contract.

Mason Mount

The 26-year-old has only started in nine Premier League matches since joining the Red Devils in 2023.

As a result of a thigh problem, Mount hasn’t played a game since mid-December, but is still one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Currently taking home a weekly wage of £250,000 per week, United haven’t exactly got value for money since signing him from Chelsea.

Luke Shaw

The 29-year-old has played just 29 minutes of Premier League football this season while earning £150,000 per week.

In truth, injuries have hampered his entire spell at Old Trafford, even dating back to his early years at the club in 2014.

Since joining United, Shaw has spent over 1,600 days being injured which is an absolutely baffling stat.

Tyrell Malacia

After missing 70 games through injury, the full-back joined PSV on loan in January.

As part of the loan deal, PSV are covering around half of his wages, meaning that United are still paying him £37,500 per week while he plays in the Netherlands.

Victor Lindelof

The Swedish defender looks set to leave at the end of the season with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Having only started in one Premier League match for United this season, it’s safe to say that his weekly wage of £120,000 per week could be put to better use elsewhere.

