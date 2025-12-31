Since Ruben Amorim took over at Manchester United back in November last year, it’s safe to say that it hasn’t been a smooth ride for the 40-year-old.

The Red Devils sank to their lowest-ever Premier League finish last season and have remained inconsistent throughout the 2025-26 campaign so far.

We’ve gone back throughout Amorim’s tenure so far and have ranked the five most humiliating results for his side.

5. Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth

During Amorim’s first few weeks at the club, United fans got a taste of what was to come.

United themselves created and missed some guilt-edge chances, but were torn to shreds every time Bournemouth ventured forward.

“We were a little bit nervous, the stadium,” Amorim said after the game.

“In this kind of moment, every thing is hard on us. The set-pieces, the penalty, then we want to score again but we are too nervous. We have to fight this.”

Twelve months later and it seems like Amorim’s side are still struggling with those same nerves…

4. Man Utd 0-1 Everton

Even against the 10-men of Everton, United still came up short.

The odds were stacked in United’s favour following Idrissa Gueye’s red card in the 13th minute, but Amorim’s side still failed to take advantage.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first-half strike was the difference between the two sides and secured Everton’s first win at Old Trafford in 21 years.

“I’m really frustrated with how we handled the game,” Amorim said at full time.

“Especially knowing that we were playing at home, knowing what happened to the other clubs, looking at the table and feeling everything.

“The way we presented ourselves in the first minute of the game is really frustrating. We dropped the level.”

3. Man Utd 0-1 Tottenham

Anyone can lose a cup final, but the fact that Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought against United makes the 2024 Europa League final even more haunting.

Ultimately, Ange Postecoglou showcased a willingness to adapt in the final, while Amorim stuck to his ways, which proved to be his downfall.

“Let me tell you something, Man United were an embarrassment tonight,” Alan Shearer said on the Rest is Football podcast.

“They’re chucking a 6ft 5 centre half up top in desperation and are lugging huge balls into the box.

‘That’s how they’re going to get out of trouble? They’re a million miles off it on and off the pitch.”

Given they failed to qualify for the Champions League as a result of losing, the club are still feeling the repercussions of this result today.

2. Man Utd 1-1 Wolves

Boos rang out around Old Trafford at the full-time whistle as United became only the third side this season to fail to beat Wolves.

As things stand, Wolves are projected to end the season with six points, which would make them the worst team in Premier League history.

“That was the baddest of the bad that,” Gary Neville said on his podcast after the game.

“They weren’t just booed off at full-time. The fans waited in the stadium to continue to boo them.

“They’ve gone backwards. I’m not quite sure why they have changed. Wolves have probably been the better team.”

Astonishingly, four of Wolves’ last 10 Premier League points have been won at Old Trafford. Ouch.

1. Grimsby 2-2 Man Utd (12-11 on penalties)

Many thought that this would have been the final nail in the coffin for the Portuguese boss.

The memes of Amorim looking dishevelled in his technical area whilst fiddling with his tactics board still make us chuckle to this day.

United were so bad that they almost lost the game inside 90 minutes, only for Harry Maguire to score a last-minute equaliser to send the game to penalties.

In terms of squad value, United’s loss against Grimsby is statistically the biggest ever financially lopsided defeat in English football history, with United’s squad being valued at 257 times more than Grimsby’s.

“[Tonight] I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch,” Amorim said after the game.

After being humiliated by the League Two side, United did win their following game against Burnley, but the loss at Blundell Park will always be a blemish on Amorim’s record.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League manager by how they’d fare at the World Darts Championship

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score one Premier League goal for Man Utd?