The 15 Man Utd players who have dramatically dropped in market value throughout 2024

It’s safe to say that 2024 hasn’t been a great year for Manchester United and as a result, most of their squad has dropped in market value throughout the year.

While the Red Devils did manage to get their hands on the FA Cup back in May, the club have struggled to find much momentum in the Premier League.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, here are the 15 United stars whose market value has dropped since the start of 2024.

15. Jonny Evans (-€500k)

Given his age and status within the squad, Evans dropping in market value won’t be of much concern to United.

The 36-year-old is a solid enough squad player who will likely be moved on at the end of the season, upon his contract expiring.

14. Tyrell Malacia (-€3million)

Since signing for United in 2023, Malacia has missed a whopping 70 matches via injury.

He’s only managed 92 minutes of league football this season and was left out of their recent match-day squad against Wolves entirely.

With Ruben Amorim seemingly keen to upgrade his wing-back options, Malacia’s days at Old Trafford appear to be numbered.

=11. Harry Maguire (-€5million)

Once purchased for £80million, Maguire is now only worth a fraction of that in 2024. The club have attempted to offload the England international in recent windows, but the 31-year-old has always seemed happy to stick around.

Having lost €5million in market value since January, his total value now sits at just €15million.

=11. Andre Onana (-€5million)

It’s not exactly been smooth sailing for the 28-year-old since he arrived in Manchester back in 2023.

After an eye-catching year with Inter Milan, Onana was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, although since arriving in Manchester his stock has fallen.

Nowadays his market value sits at €35million.

=11. Rasmus Hojlund (-€5million)

While United fans are still hopeful that Hojlund will eventually come good, it’s safe to say that he’s nowhere near the finished article yet.

In 802 minutes of Premier League football, the 21-year-old has only found the back of the net on two occasions so far this season.

10. Christian Eriksen (-€7million)

Despite being linked with an exit during the summer, nothing materialised and the Danish playmaker ended up sticking around.

While the 32-year-old still has some magic left in his boots, it’s safe to say that his peak years have been and gone.

9. Victor Lindelof (-€9million)

Considering he’s barely kicked a ball over the last 12 months, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Lindelof’s market value has been sharply declining.

His market value now sits at €10million, although he will likely leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

READ NEXT: The shocking Premier League table since Man Utd appointed Ruben Amorim

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 Man Utd players to score 10+ goals in a Premier League season?

8. Manuel Ugarte (-€10million)

“Ugarte is a very talented boy and has a lot of room to grow,” Amorim said back in November when describing the Uruguayan midfielder.

While his market value has dipped by €10million over the last 12 months, he’s still one of the most valuable players in the United squad with a €50million valuation according to Transfermarkt.

7. Mason Mount (-€13million)

Injuries have taken their toll on Mount since moving to Manchester as the midfielder has missed a lot of football over the past 18 months.

As a result of injuries and his form falling off a cliff since leaving Chelsea, his value has dipped by €13million and his current market value now sits at €32million.

=4. Antony (-€15million)

Purchased for over £80million back in 2022, Antony’s current market value is nowhere near that figure.

The 24-year-old has only played 77 minutes of Premier League football this season and his long-term future at Old Trafford is currently up in the air.

=4. Marcus Rashford (-€15million)

Having not featured in any of United’s last four fixtures, Rashford’s days at Old Trafford now appear to be limited.

“It’s not looking great for both Marcus’ future at the club or Manchester United keeping him,” Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

“I suspect it’s getting to the point in the journey where there is an inevitable ending.”

At his peak, Rashford was worth €85million, but his current market value now sits at €55million.

READ: The 6 Man Utd youngsters who made their debut in the same season as Marcus Rashford

=4. Bruno Fernandes (-€15million)

Having already been shown three red cards this season, it’s not exactly been a campaign to remember for the Portuguese playmaker.

His current market value now sits at €55million, having seen a €15million decrease since the turn of the year.

=2. Casemiro (-€18million)

While most people thought that a move to Saudi Arabia was on the cards for Casemiro over the summer, the Brazilian decided to stick things out at Old Trafford.

Despite dropping in value by €18million since January, he’s still the highest-paid player at the club, taking home a weekly wage of £350,000 according to Capology.

=2. Luke Shaw (-€18million)

It’s been so long since Shaw had a consistent run of games in the United XI that we’ve started to forget what the guy looks like.

The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and he’s barely kicked a ball over the last 12 months as a result.

Since January, Shaw has lost almost 50% of his total market value. Ouch.

1. Matthijs de Ligt (-€20million)

While De Ligt has by no means been the worst-performing United player this season, his market value has dipped more than any other player in the squad.

During his early years at Ajax, the Dutchman was one of the most valuable defenders in world football, but now aged 25, he’s no longer at that level.