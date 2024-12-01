6 Man Utd players who are guaranteed to shine under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United finally have an identity forming once again under Ruben Amorim – even if it’s slightly different to what the club is used to.

The Red Devils have been desperate for change for a long time in order to finally climb back to the top of the mountain and shake off an endless post-Ferguson hangover, spiked with Glazernomics.

Amorim’s three-at-the-back formation is a shock to the system at United, but a welcome one as they look to re-establish a successful style of play.

Not everyone will fit the new system, but we’ve highlighted six players we believe ought to be the first names on the teamsheet over the coming years.

Noussair Mazraoui

Not only have United bought a genuinely brilliant player from an elite football club, they’ve bought him before he’s over the hill and for a cheap price. We must’ve slipped into an alternate reality.

Mazraoui looks like the kind of player who’d thrive in any system, in any position.

Erik ten Hag took that a little too literally when trying him as a number 10, but when you see how technically gifted he is, you can almost understand the Dutchman.

As a right wing-back or on the right of the back three, the Moroccan will provide a brilliant technical base for Amorim to build on, while also being extremely consistent and athletic enough to cope with the physical demands. £17million or so was an absolute steal.

Mason Mount

There was a lot of confusion when Ten Hag sanctioned the £60million signing of Mount in 2023 and the deal looked destined to go down as a disaster when he finished his first season as a Red having played just 756 minutes of football due to injuries.

An injury at the beginning of this season was far from ideal, but Mount has now recovered and finds himself in a system where he looked his world-class best under Thomas Tuchel.

After telling reporters he ‘loves’ the English midfielder, he explained: “He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him.

“I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

Following a stellar performance against Bodo/Glimt as the number 10, we’ve seen the blueprint. If Mount can finally stay fit, he’s going to look worth every penny United paid for him. He could be absolutely pivotal to their fortunes.

Rasmus Hojlund

Is he perfect? Far from it. But Hojlund is still only 21 and has been feeding off complete scraps from the minute he signed for United.

Most strikers would’ve been absolutely starving with the way the Red Devils have been trying to play football in the last few years. But with the way Amorim sets up his side, it feels like the perfect environment for the Dane to fulfil his lofty potential.

He excels at pressing from the front and is now being instructed to do that, his range of finishing is superb and he’s deceivingly quick on and off the ball.

If Hojlund can make his movements a little more cute and get closer to the box more often, Amorim’s wing-backs should learn to supply him.

Hold off on the inevitable Viktor Gyokeres transfer; the blueprint is right here.

Bendito Mantato

An academy lad impressing and progressing at a rapid rate, we predict big things for young Mantato.

Amad

For similar reasons to Mount, we’re expecting huge things from Amad in the coming seasons as United get to grips with Amorim’s ideology.

Brilliant off the ball and even better on it, the Ivorian is the perfect profile for one of the number 10 roles just inside of the wing-back, but has also already proven that he can be the wide man if needed.

The ball sticks to his feet like glue, he wriggles through gaps like a certain Argentine immortal and he’s now developed a physical edge to his game as well.

With help from his new Portuguese head coach and more focus on finding a consistent goal threat, Amad could quickly become a world beater.

Marcus Rashford

That’s three goals in two Premier League games under the new management for Rashford, who hasn’t looked this slick since the winter of the 2022-23 season.

A confidence player who has always been a touch streaky, Rashford lost his sparkle under Ten Hag and his sullen performances acted as an anchor to United’s prospects.

If Amorim can keep the striker fit and firing, United instantly become a more dangerous proposition.