Manchester United have now won three games on the bounce and several players have shown signs of improvement during that time.

There’s no doubt that Ruben Amorim has endured a tough 11 months in the job so far, but of late, there have been signs of light.

Here are five players the Portuguese boss has improved during his time at Old Trafford so far.

Casemiro

Towards the end of Erik ten Hag’s reign, Casemiro looked like he was finished at the top level.

The Brazilian looked leggy in midfield and a move to Saudi Arabia seemed almost inevitable at one stage.

However, the 33-year-old has completely turned things around under Amroim and has now established himself as a key player once again.

Amazingly, United have only conceded three goals this season when Casemiro has been on the pitch.

“I think he gives a lot of experience, and he is an example for everyone,” Amorim said following Casemiro’s impressive performance against Brighton.

“In the beginning, he was behind every midfielder, even Toby (Collyer), but he fought and he worked and now he is back in the national team.

“He is so important for us. He ran a lot; he had to press so high and then return and he is doing that. I am really pleased for him.

“The other guys need to look at Casemiro. Football can change really fast. You just need to work for me. If I think you are the best one to play a game, you are going to play.”

Matthijs De Ligt

After a somewhat rocky start to his United career, De Ligt has established himself as one of Amorim’s most consistent performers.

He’s won more defensive duels than any other centre-back in the Premier League this season and looks like an assured presence in United’s backline.

Leny Yoro

“Mark my words… Leny Yoro is a top, top, top player,” is what Amorim said about the French defender back in April.

His debut season in Manchester ended up being derailed by injuries, but the teenager has shown real signs of improvement this season.

He’s a natural fit in Amorim’s system and will surely only improve from this point onward.

Amad Diallo

There’s no doubt that Amad has taken huge strides forward under Amorim.

He was arguably the best player at the club last season and, to the surprise of some, has seamlessly transitioned into a wing-back.

The 23-year-old is a constant threat in 1v1 situations and seems to be developing a good relationship with Bryan Mbeumo on the right-hand side.

Mason Mount

After only playing 513 minutes of Premier League football during his debut season for United, Mount’s career at Old Trafford seemed destined to fail from the start.

However, having now put his injury setbacks behind him, the 26-year-old has shown signs of life under Amorim.

In a United shirt, he’s yet to reach the same levels as he did with Chelsea, but the past few months have given fans reason for optimism.

“He loves Mason Mount,” Gary Neville said on The Overlap.

“You can tell he wants Mount in with Mbeumo and Cunha. Do you know what I think about Mount? He reminds me say Darren Anderton of Adam Lallana … Ji-Sung Park maybe a little bit.

“Players who do that ugly bit well but who also connect and glue things.”

READ NEXT: Everything Gary Neville has said about Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd reign so far



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd manager of the post-war era?

