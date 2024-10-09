The 6 Man Utd players out on loan in 2024-25 & how they’ve been faring

Manchester United have academy graduates such as Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford in their first-team squad – but what about those who have been sent out on loan by Erik ten Hag?

The club hierarchy decided to send six players on loan back in August, either to continue their development with a professional team or deem them surplus to requirements.

Enough of the season has now passed for us to make an early assessment of how they’re faring out on loan.

Note: we have not included players who have moved to non-league clubs in England (excluding Tom Wooster, Elyh Harrison and Tom Myles) or youth teams of Football League clubs (excluding Cameron Byrne-Hughes).

Joe Hugill

Signed from Sunderland in 2020, United reportedly fought off the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and others to secure Hugill.

The striker is yet to make his senior debut for United, but spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan in League One with Burton Albion, scoring once and assisting three times.

He will remain in England’s third tier for the current campaign after being loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Hugill is yet to score after three appearances for the Latics.

Radek Vitek

A regular for the under-18s in 2021-22, Vitek conceded only six goals in the tournament as United went on to lift the FA Youth Cup.

Now 20, he’s still on the books at the club, but spent last year out on loan at Accrington Stanley in League Two.

It was a very productive spell away from United, with the goalkeeper making 18 appearances in League Two and gaining some invaluable experience in the senior game.

The Czech stopper is progressing well and is spending this season with Austrian Bundesliga club Blau-Weiß Linz. He has made four appearances to date.

Rhys Bennett

Local lad and captain of United’s 2022 Youth Cup winners, Bennett has since featured in pre-season for the first-team and trained around the senior squad regularly.

Unfortunately, injuries and a loan spell to Stockport County that didn’t work out made his 2023-24 campaign difficult.

The defender moved to Fleetwood Town at the end of August and has made five appearances for the League Two side to date.

“I’m definitely aggressive, I love defending, the main thing for me is I do love defending and I want to keep clean sheets,” he explained in an interview with Fleetwood’s official website.

“I want to go and win all my individual battles, and support my teammates.”

Sonny Aljofree

Aljofree spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with non-league Altrincham after playing with the under-21s in the first half of the campaign.

The defender recently made his debut for League Two side Accrington Stanley and spoke of his pride after his first senior appearance of his career.

“[I’m] over the moon,” Aljofree told Stanley’s club media. “It’s been something that I’ve worked for for my whole life and for it finally to happen, I’m buzzing.

“Thanks to the manager for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity.”

James Nolan

Nolan is making a really positive impression during the first loan spell of his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The young defender provided two assists on his debut against Alloa Athletic and scored his first senior goal for Duncan Ferguson’s side in a draw against Cove Rangers.

“It is a massive change from youth academy football. It is people playing to survive. People need to win to pay the bills,” Nolan told the Press and Journal.

“In academy football you can sort of get trapped in the mindset that it is just another game, whereas here it is about fighting for you place, your team and club.

“It is really healthy for me.”

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has no future at Manchester United following his explosive falling out with Erik ten Hag in September 2023 and was banished to Chelsea at the end of this year’s summer transfer window.

Still only 24, the winger has made a hugely positive impact during his first appearances at Stamford Bridge with Blues boss Enzo Maresca starting him on a regular basis.

Linking up with the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, it’s almost possible to believe Sancho forcing his way back into the England squad if he continues this form.

He’ll almost certainly join Chelsea on a permanent basis in 2025 in a deal that will suit both Sancho and Manchester United.