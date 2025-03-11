Despite having the third most expensively assembled squad in the Premier League, Manchester United have seen plenty of their players dwindle in market value over the last few years.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils have taken plenty of missteps in the transfer market over the past decade and this article highlights some of those mistakes.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have found the 14 United players who have lost market value since they joined the club. For context, United have lost around £240million in market value on these 14 players.

Jonny Evans (-£420k)

Given the Northern Ireland defender only re-joined the club as a stopgap option, they probably won’t be too concerned that the 37-year-old has gone down in value since 2023.

Luke Shaw (-£1.7million)

Surprisingly, United have only technically lost around £1.7million in market value since signing Shaw.

As per Transfermarkt, the left-back had a market valuation of £18.6million when he joined United in 2014, albeit the Red Devils did pay around £31million to land his signature.

At his peak, Shaw was deemed to be worth £35million by Transfermarkt, but that figure has since dwindled to just £16.9million.

Andre Onana (-£4.2million)

Despite still being under contract until 2028 with the option of an extra year, the long-term future of Onana still hangs in the balance.

Since arriving in Manchester, the goalkeeper has been fairly hit and miss and as a result, has lost £4.2million in market value.

Rasmus Hojlund (-£4.2million)

There’s still time for Hojlund to make a success of his Manchester United career, but the early signs have suggested that United overspent on him.

Having only scored 23 goals in 80 appearances for the club so far, he’s also lost £4.2million in market value since joining.

Tyrell Malacia (-£5.9million)

After making a fairly promising start, injuries have seriously hampered Malacia’s development over the last few years.

The 25-year-old only played 101 minutes of Premier League football this season before joining PSV on loan in January.

Joshua Zirkzee (-£6.8million)

United fans haven’t yet seen the best of Zirkzee, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe still thinks that there’s more to come from the 23-year-old.

When asked by Gary Neville if he thinks the striker will “come good” for United, he replied: “Yes, I do.”

Matthijs de Ligt (-£8.4million)

Despite only joining last summer, De Ligt has seen his market value decline by £8.4million.

The Dutchmen has by no means been a bad signing for United, although Paul Scholes still isn’t convinced by the defender.

“His (De Ligt’s) age (25) and his amount of clubs already concerns me,” Scholes said on The Overlap last month.

“He was brilliant at Ajax, he seems to be getting worse as he gets older. Bayern Munich, Juventus, they’ve let him go for some reason.”

Mason Mount (-£11million)

Since joining United in 2023, Mount has started in just nine Premier League matches. Given his lack of game time, we’re fairly surprised that he’s only lost £11million in market value.

Victor Lindelof (-12.7million)

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Lindelof looks set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The Swedish international has racked up over 270 appearances for the club in the last eight years, but nowadays is deemed surplus to requirements.

Christian Eriksen (-£13.5million)

Considering United signed Eriksen as a free agent, they probably won’t be sweating about his dwindling valuation.

The Danish midfielder was particularly useful during the 2022–23 campaign, but his influence within the side has diminished since then.

He’s another player who looks set to leave the club in the summer upon his contract expiring.

Casemiro (-£32million)

Casimiro’s debut season filled United fans with hope, but his decline since then has been sharp.

While the Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the finest holding midfielders of his generation, it’s safe to say that he’s no longer at his peak.

Along with losing £32million in market value since joining the club, he’s also the biggest earner at Old Trafford, taking home a mouthwatering £350,000 weekly salary.

Antony (-£46.4million)

Upon joining United, the Brazilian had a market value of £63.3million. Fast forward to 2025, he’s now valued at just £16.9million by Transfermarkt.

While his career at Old Trafford could be over, he seems to have rediscovered his spark while out on loan with Real Betis.

Harry Maguire (-£46.4million)

United purchased Maguire for £80million in 2019, although his market value was only £59million at the time, according to Transfermarkt.

Given how the last few years have gone, it won’t come as much of a surprise that the 32-year-old has seen a sharp decrease in his valuation.

As of writing, Transfermarkt estimates his current market value to be £12.7million.

Jadon Sancho (-£50.6million)

United have lost more value on Sancho since purchasing him than they have on any other player in their squad.

After chasing him in multiple transfer windows, they eventually purchased him in 2021, although it’s not been smooth sailing since then.

Following months of inconsistency, his public spat with Erik ten Hag signaled the end of his career at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have an obligation to purchase him at the end of the season and United are already prepared to take a substantial loss on the 24-year-old.

