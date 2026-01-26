Michael Carrick has only taken charge of two matches since replacing Ruben Amorim and yet several Manchester United players have already shown clear signs of improvement.

The 44-year-old has guided the Red Devils to back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

During Carrick’s short reign so far, here are five players that he’s already managed to improve.

Patrick Dorgu

Transitioning from a wing-back to an out-and-out wide-man has changed Dorgu’s life.

In fairness, the 21-year-old was already showing signs of improvement towards the end of Amorim’s tenure, but his performances have reached a new level under Carrick.

Playing on the left-hand side of a 4-2-3-1 seems to be the best position for the 21-year-old, who has looked unplayable of late.

After scoring the second goal in United’s triumph over City, he scored his best goal yet away at Arsenal.

“I think he can do both [positions], to be honest,” Carrick said when discussing Dorgu.

“I think he was immense last week, his work rate and the way he played the position, but the threat, constant threat. And the goal was the obvious one but I think his general play was something we were really pleased about.

“I wouldn’t want to pin him down [to a position], to be honest. I think he can do both, but certainly attacking-wise in that threat, he was pretty impressive last week.”

Kobbie Mainoo

It seemed inevitable that as soon as Mainoo was given a run of games in a fresh system, he’d thrive.

Interestingly, before taking the United job, Carrick had spoken about Mainoo and how he sees the 20-year-old as more of a forward, rather than a holding midfielder.

“He’s more of an attacker,” Carrick said during an interview with Rio Ferdinand. “I don’t see him as a holding midfielder. He’s that line above where he needs a little bit more freedom.”

While on paper, he’s alongside Casemiro at the base of midfield, he’s certainly been given more license to roam of late.

Indeed, he had a higher average position than Bruno Fernandes during United’s latest triumph against Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has remained consistent throughout his time at Old Trafford, regardless of who’s in charge.

However, United fans have revelled in seeing him back in his natural position as part of a midfield three.

Since United have gone to a back four, the Portuguese midfielder has produced an assist in all four of his previous matches. And he’s still a top sh*thouse too.

Bryan Mbeumo

Playing as a number nine, it feels like Mbeumo has taken a real step forward under Carrick since returning from AFCON.

His pace on the break makes United a real threat in transition and his recent upturn in form has also taken the pressure off Benjamin Sesko.

With well-taken goals against Manchester City and Arsenal, he’s already ahead of Erling Haaland’s tally for 2026.

Harry Maguire

Having not played a Premier League game since November, Maguire has been impeccable under Carrick so far.

He expertly marshalled the Manchester City forward line during the Manchester derby and did a good job against Arsenal too.

Indeed, against the Gunners, Maguire didn’t lose a single ground or aerial duel during the entire 97 minutes.

If he keeps this form up, he’ll be on the plane this summer. And to think United could’ve signed Issa Diop instead.

