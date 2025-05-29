Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a fine job since taking over at Besiktas and he could potentially look towards Manchester United when looking for some transfer reinforcements this summer.

The Norwegian spent three years as United’s head coach and had good relationships with a number of players.

We’ve assessed Besiktas’ current squad and have picked out five United players that Solskjaer could look to tempt to Turkey this summer.

Victor Lindelof

Besiktas were interested in Lindelof last summer, but they couldn’t agree a deal with United.

With the 30-year-old now available on a free transfer, the Swedish international is being linked with a move to the Tupras Stadyumu once again.

During Solskjaer’s time at United, only Marcus Rashford made more appearances for the club than Lindelof. In total, he played 129 games under Solskjaer and the pair seemed to enjoy working with one another.

“Ole has been a coach that has meant a lot to me and to a lot of the guys in the team,” Lindelof said following Solskjaer’s departure in 2021.

We could definitely see him in a Besiktas shirt next season.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen never played under Solskjaer, but with the creative midfielder available on a free transfer, we wouldn’t be surprised if Besiktas have a look at him.

There have been some murmurs that Besiktas have been interested in Eriksen previously, but nothing concrete.

In recent years, the Danish midfielder has received offers to move to Saudi Arabia, but he seems determined to continue playing in Europe for the time being.

Antony

After an eye-catching loan spell with Real Betis in the second half of the season, Antony has reminded everyone of his ability.

Funnily enough, he’s been a Besiktas target for quite some time now. The Turkish club were sniffing around him last summer and in the January window, but weren’t able to get a deal over the line.

With United now prepared to cash in on the Brazilian, this summer could be the perfect time for Besiktas to strike a deal. Watch this space.

Casemiro

Back in January, reports from Spain claimed that Solskjaer had enquired about bringing Casemiro to Turkey.

The 33-year-old has been a bit of a mixed bag during his time at Old Trafford, but he has looked much sharper in recent months.

He’s still under contract at United until 2026, with the option of an extra year. However, with a squad overhaul on the horizon, his departure this summer seems more than likely.

The biggest issue facing Besiktas will be his wages, as the Brazilian is currently taking home a base wage of £350,000 per week.

Altay Bayindir

Besiktas are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and Bayindir is reportedly on their wishlist.

According to reports in Turkey, Solskjaer has given the green light for Besiktas to make a move. They are prepared to offer a transfer fee of €3million, although United will reportedly demand at least double that amount.

It’s also been claimed that Besiktas could submit a loan offer for the 27-year-old, with the option to buy, although it’s not clear if United would accept that kind of deal.

With the Turkish goalkeeper unlikely to break into United’s starting XI next season, he could be open to that kind of move.

