The 6 Man Utd players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

Manchester United significantly changed their squad over the past few seasons – and several remaining stalwarts are currently due to leave the club at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

New manager Ruben Amorim will be looking to sign players as he attempts to restore United’s former glories and remove some hefty wages from the payroll at Old Trafford at the same time.

We’ve picked out the six players who will see their current contract with United expire at the end of the current season.

Amad Diallo

Amad has an option for a further year at Old Trafford and you imagine he is the one player on this list that Amorim would love to tie down as soon as possible.

The youngster played at wing-back during the new manager’s first game in charge against Ipswich, setting up Marcus Rashford to open the scoring within the first two minutes.

With memories of his extra-time winner against Liverpool in last season’s FA Cup still fresh, Amad looks set to be a big part of United’s future if he signs on the dotted line.

Harry Maguire

The second player with an option of a year’s extension on his current deal, Maguire’s fate is a lot less clear than that of his young teammate.

Signed for £80million in 2019, the centre-back’s reputation has taken pelters over the years due to a combination of poor form and a hangdog manner that attracts excessive ridicule.

His performances in 2023-24 were an improvement on previous seasons, but Maguire has also suffered a series of injuries and currently takes home £189,000 a week.

Perhaps Amorim’s three-at-the-back tactics will suit Maguire, who has played in that system to distinction with England, and his leadership in a young squad is invaluable.

But whether the new United boss will be enamoured with the Maguire’s full skillset remains to be seen.

Victor Lindelof

Signed by Jose Mourinho back in 2017, Lindelof has previously played alongside Amorim but the imminent expiry of his United contract means their paths might be about to diverge once more.

The 30-year-old defender has not played many minutes in the Premier League this season and his departure from Old Trafford next summer is widely expected.

“This is not something I think about,” Lindelof said about his future recently. “My focus has been to come back from the injury and play football again. But of course, there will be writings now what will happen when I am in my last year.

“My goal is always to help the team. Now I have come back, made 90 minutes at United which has been very nice. It’s a different situation for me now.”

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has played nine Premier League matches for United this season, including Amorim’s first games in charge, but is clearly not the player he once was.

Given he literally died at Euro 2020, that’s hardly surprising. And the Denmark international still has a touch of class that few of his team-mates can match.

But the 32-year-old earns £150,000 a week and the penny-pinching Sir Jim Ratcliffe will surely back himself to find better value for money elsewhere.

Jonny Evans

Evans was one of Erik ten Hag’s best signings as Manchester United boss. Whether that says more about Evans or the former United manager is open to interpretation.

Re-signed from Leicester in the summer of 2023, Evans was initially supposed to play as a last resort but has instead been a regular and steadying presence in a tumultuous United side.

While the 36-year-old has never let anybody down and earns peanuts in comparison to others at the club, United will surely not be offering Evans another deal at the end of the season.

Tom Heaton

Signed as back-up and to help the young goalkeepers at the club, Heaton has made one appearance for United since arriving in 2021 and will likely be jettisoned for another quota-filling goalie next summer.