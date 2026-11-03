Manchester United‘s disastrous start to the new season has led to pressure on Michael Carrick in the manager’s role, but it probably isn’t all his fault.

You only need to look at how well he did after taking charge last season to realise Carrick is capable of delivering results for United. But for whatever reason, they aren’t coming now.

Carrick is at risk of the sack, but many United fans are still on his side. Instead, the finger of blame has been directed towards technical director Jason Wilcox and other boardroom figures – not to mention the players.

Indeed, it’s those on the pitch who are letting United down right now. Some look like they’re throwing in the towel.

Let’s take a closer look at their WhoScored ratings (Premier League games only) to see who has declined the most this season compared to last season – according to the stats, at least.

1. Patrick Dorgu – 6.89 to 6.28 = 0.61 decrease

Dorgu has always felt like a square peg in a round hole for United. Is he a left-back? Is he a winger? Who knows.

He’s only played five times in the league so far this season, and with only two of those appearances being as a starter, he hasn’t had much of a chance to build up some form.

This winter will mark two years of Dorgu at United and the jury remains out over whether he’ll make it in the long term.

2. Lisandro Martinez – 6.68 to 6.13 = 0.55 decrease

“I expect more, 100%. I expect more from our technical director.” Maybe United should expect more from you, Lisandro.

His outburst after the Atletico Madrid loss reverberated strongly, but Martinez hasn’t been at his best either.

He was the guilty party in United’s loss to Chelsea at the weekend, giving away a penalty and getting sent off. And it’s not his first error this season either.

3. Benjamin Sesko – 6.76 to 6.21 = 0.55 decrease

In fairness, Sesko has had a delayed start to the season and is yet to start a league game, coming off the bench four times.

He won’t get to boost his ratings for a while either, as he’s expected to be injured until January.

The Slovenian striker does have one goal to his name from his four cameos so far, but questions persist over whether he’s the right striker for United in the long term.

4. Bruno Fernandes – 7.49 to 7.01 = 0.48 decrease

Maybe the only way was down for United’s captain after how well he did last season.

Fernandes was the Premier League’s best player last term after breaking the record for most assists in a season.

He still ranks as United’s best player this season and the only one with an average rating above seven.

But he only has one assist to show for it so far and his work is cut out to get anywhere near the benchmark he set last season.

5. Ayden Heaven – 6.54 to 6.09 = 0.45 decrease

Heaven had something of a breakthrough into the United first team last season and is still on the fringes.

The young defender definitely has potential, but this might not be the right environment for him to fulfil it.

His rating of 6.09 from two starts and two sub appearances is the lowest in the United squad at the moment, but hardly anyone would pick him out as the main culprit.

6. Amad – 6.9 to 6.5 = 0.40 decrease

Amad is yet to score or assist a goal in the league this season, despite starting four times.

He started the season injured and will be hoping to pick up some form in the coming weeks.

7. Matheus Cunha – 7.11 to 6.74 = 0.37 decrease

Cunha had a reasonable debut season at Old Trafford, sometimes a striker, sometimes a winger, sometimes playing in behind.

He’s only scored once from nine games in the new season, although he has got a couple of assists.

8. Noussair Mazraoui – 6.62 to 6.38 = 0.24 decrease

Mazraoui has only been given one start in the league this season, coming off the bench in three other games.

His sole start was way back in the first game of the campaign, which suggests he’s falling out of favour.

9. Senne Lammens – 6.57 to 6.38 = 0.19 decrease

United had a big decision to make last summer in goal. To his credit, Lammens had a solid debut season as their first-choice keeper.

It was never a given he’d become number one once he arrived, but he put those doubts to one side. But was that just temporary?

United are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season, which is concerning.

10. Joshua Zirkzee – 6.28 to 6.12 = 0.16 decrease

Can it get much worse for Zirkzee at United? The striker has struggled to convince – he was even a Dutchman that Erik ten Hag wasn’t sure about – and must be on borrowed time.

All five of his games in the league this season have been as a sub, which doesn’t help his chances of getting high ratings, but he’s United’s second lowest-rated player after Heaven.

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