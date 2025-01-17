After signing his new contract with Manchester United earlier in the month, Amad Diallo is now the joint 11th-highest-earning player at the club.

The 22-year-old reportedly earns a base weekly wage of £120,000 which is the same as Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Manuel Ugarte.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve taken a closer look at the 10 Manchester United stars who currently earn more than Diallo.

10. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000 per week

After joining from Bayern Munich in the summer, Mazraoui was handed a slight wage increase from what he’d been earning in Germany.

The 27-year-old has made a decent impression since joining United and is tied down with the club until the summer of 2028.

=8. Luke Shaw – £150,000 per week

Given he’s only played 68 minutes of Premier League football this season, United haven’t exactly had a great return on the £7.8million annual wage they’re currently spending on Shaw.

The England international has struggled with numerous injury problems over the last 18 months and he’s yet to start a game under Ruben Amorim.

=8. Christian Eriksen – £150,000 per week

With his best days now seemingly behind him, it would be a surprise to see Eriksen sticking around at Old Trafford beyond this season.

His lucrative deal comes to an end in the summer and United will probably think that they can find better value elsewhere for £150,000 per week.

7. Harry Maguire – £190,000 per week

After being written off countless times, Maguire is still proving his worth in a United shirt, albeit you’d expect consistent performances from someone earning £190,000 per week.

“I feel he is a leader again,” Amorim told reporters when discussing Maguire’s recent form.

“He feels more like an important player in the team. He believes in himself a lot and he’s doing a great job.”

6. Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000 per week

Interestingly, the Dutch defender agreed to take a pay cut in order to join the Red Devils in the summer. Sure, he’s still one of the highest earners at the club, but he is earning slightly less than he was in Germany.

As per Capology, the 25-year-old was earning just shy of £260,000 per week while playing in the Bundesliga.

5. Antony – £200,000 per week

By the time his contract expires in 2027, United will have paid the Brazilian over £50million in wages.

Considering they also splashed around £86million on his transfer fee, it’s safe to say that this deal will go down as one of the worst in Premier League history.

Given the form Diallo is currently in, it’s tough to see Antony being given much of a chance in his favoured right wing role.

4. Mason Mount – £250,000 per week

Despite being the club’s fourth highest-earning player, Mount hasn’t been able to find his best form in a United shirt as of yet.

Over the last 18 months, the 26-year-old has only started in nine Premier League matches and he’s only found the back of the net once in that time.

Since signing for the club, United have paid Mount around £19.5million in wages. That equates to £591,000 per game which is absolutely mental.

=2. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000 per week

Of United’s highest earners, you can hardly begrudge Fernandes for taking home the big bucks.

While he can dip in and out of form, the 30-year-old plays 90 minutes pretty much every week and he’s also only second to Amad when it comes to goal contributions this season.

=2. Marcus Rashford – £300,000 per week

Rashford now finds himself in a sticky situation as he appears to be out of the picture under Amorim despite being the club’s joint second-highest-earning player.

While the 27-year-old is exploring his exit options, his current deal with United is still valid until 2028 and he’d be due to receive over £62million in wages throughout that time.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford told Henry Winter.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘No hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.”

With the January transfer window deadline rapidly approaching, the clock is ticking for Rashford to find his next club.

1. Casemiro – £350,000 per week

Along with being the highest earner at the club, Casemiro is also the joint-third highest-paid player in the league along with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

In England, only Ering Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne take home more than Casemiro does at United.

With the Brazilian’s contract still valid until the summer of 2026, he’ll probably be keen to stick around in England for a little while longer.