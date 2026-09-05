Man Utd predicted XI vs. Everton after Carrick gives Sesko, Dorgu updates

Manchester United will be aiming to back up their first win of the season against Ipswich Town when they take on Everton this Sunday.

After the false start against Hull City, United got up and running in their second game, thrashing Ipswich 5-2 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick. Now, they are preparing for a trip to face Everton, in hope of picking up points on the road for the first time this season.

United boss Michael Carrick will have to be mindful of Thursday’s Champions League opener against Sabah being on the horizon, but he will likely be prioritising the Premier League points right now.

And he will have little reason to change his lineup after such a convincing win over Ipswich, even if it did start with United falling behind to a Leif Davis goal.

The ongoing absences of Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte further limit Carrick’s scope for rotation.

And he will be hoping the issue that forced Luke Shaw off against Ipswich won’t be anything too serious. The prospect of Patrick Dorgu dropping into a left-back role has been raised as an alternative plan after United’s failure to add another left-back into the squad, but Shaw should be fit enough to continue his streak of starts.

In fact, some believe the lineup could be unchanged. That would mean Senne Lammens in goal, a defence of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Shaw, a midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo on the wings, with Fernandes in behind Matheus Cunha.

Carrick suggested Benjamin Sesko is still on the comeback trail to full fitness in his pre-match press conference, which boosts Cunha’s chances of continuing to start up front.

If any area of the XI is going to change, it’d most likely be in midfield. Tielemans was partnered by Andrey Santos in the first game and Mainoo in the second, and that berth is up for grabs going into the Everton game.

Mainoo did well when drafted in, but the week before, many thought Santos had done better than Tielemans, and yet it was the Brazilian that dropped out, so it’s tough to predict which combination Carrick will go with.

Mason Mount is also in contention to come back into the squad, although, like with Sesko, Carrick will be easing him in.

Here’s the predicted Man Utd trip for their trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, with the game scheduled for a 2pm kick-off.

Man Utd predicted XI vs Everton

GK: Senne Lammens

RB: Diogo Dalot

CB: Harry Maguire

CB: Lisandro Martinez

LB: Luke Shaw

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

AM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Marcus Rashford

ST: Matheus Cunha

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