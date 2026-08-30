Manchester United are aiming to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Hull City when they take on another promoted side with Sunday’s clash against Ipswich Town.

United’s first home game of the season sees them welcome to Old Trafford an Ipswich side that kickstarted their Premier League return with a win over Sunderland last week.

It was a much better start than the one United got off to. Their 2-0 loss away at Hull was a result no one saw coming.

Since then, United have completed the signing of Carlos Baleba, who they’ll be hoping can add some quality into their midfield.

But they won’t be seeing if he can against Ipswich, since the new recruit remains a couple of weeks away from his comeback from an ankle injury.

Still, Michael Carrick could shake it up a bit in midfield, with Andrey Santos making a better first impression than Youri Tielemans and more likely to keep his shirt. Kobbie Mainoo could be the one to come in for Tielemans.

Amad Diallo also remains on the sidelines, along with Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton, although one positive is that Mason Mount has been back in training.

There is also talk of Marcus Rashford, after coming off the bench last week, making his first start since returning from his time away on loan.

He would certainly be a more natural fit on the left wing than Patrick Dorgu was last time out.

But Benjamin Sesko is someone else who could just as easily come into the team at centre-forward, pushing Matheus Cunha to the left wing instead.

Either way, something needs to change compared to last week if United are to make a better impression.

Here’s how we’re predicting United to line up against Ipswich on Sunday.

Man Utd predicted lineup v Ipswich:

GK: Senne Lammens

RB: Noussair Mazraoui

CB: Harry Maguire

CB: Ayden Heaven

LB: Luke Shaw

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

CM: Andrey Santos

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

AM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

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