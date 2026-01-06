Darren Fletcher has taken over as interim manager at Manchester United after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, and change is likely with a new man at the helm.

Amorim was married to his 3-4-2-1 formation for almost his entire time at Old Trafford, only wavering of late due to injuries forcing him to change shape.

United’s squad never seemed truly settled in it, and have played with a back four recently, so it feels likely that sort of shape will be the norm for however long Fletcher is in charge. Especially as reports suggest that Director of Football Jason Wilcox was campaigning for a change behind the scenes.

Here, we have looked into the likely first XI for Fletcher’s Red Devils.

GK: Senne Lammens

No shocks here, Lammens has brought a composure between the sticks that Andre Onana rarely managed. The Belgian stopper has played 1,260 minutes this term, and his place in net is under no threat.

He’ll hope, though, to increase his Premier League clean sheets tally from just two.

RB: Diogo Dalot

A flat back four means one fewer defender than United have been used to seeing in their side, but with Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui still away at the African Cup of Nations, Dalot is the best option at right-back.

There’s a chance that when the aforementioned pair returns, the Portuguese could switch to the left, but for now he’s likely to remain on his preferred flank.

CB: Ayden Heaven

Heaven has started each of the last seven games for United, with Matthijs de Ligt out injured. The 19-year-old has partnered Lisandro Martinez of late, and though Leny Yoro returned to the side in the last game – in a back three – he was substituted off, while neither Heaven nor Martinez were.

As a result, it feels likely that pairing will remain for the next game.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez has skippered the team in the last three games, given Bruno Fernandes’ absence. If a defender is going to be removed from the side, it isn’t going to be him.

After starting three games on the bounce, it’s likely Martinez is going to stretch that run to four.

LB: Luke Shaw

While Shaw has largely transitioned to centre-back in recent seasons, in the last three games he’s played either as a left-back or a more advanced left-sided player.

With Amad and Mazraoui still away at AFCON, he’s the overwhelming favourite to keep the spot at left-back. That may change when they’re back.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

United’s prodigal son, not through his own doing, is working towards a return to the side from injury, with reports suggesting he’s back training on grass and could be in contention to start.

That injury return couldn’t have come at a more perfect time if so, as Mainoo was clearly unwanted by former boss Amorim, who started him in precisely zero Premier League games this season.

If he’s ready to start under Fletcher, you’d have to expect the talented midfielder would be given the nod, rather than having United fans subjected to another Manuel Ugarte hate-watch.

He didn’t make the matchday squad for the trip to Elland Road, though, so equally it would be no major shock to see him gradually reintegrated onto the bench at first.

CM: Casemiro

It’s almost certain, barring late unavailability, that Casemiro will be starting against Burnley.

Captain Fernandes is the only midfielder who’s featured more often than he has, with the pair the preferred partnership in midfield when playing with a two.

As potentially the only fully fit midfielder able to play a full 90, as he has in the last two games, Casemiro will be in the starting XI under Fletcher.

AM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes played the most games, scored the most goals and registered the most assists under Amorim. The favourite player of the former boss has been the best player at United for years, and he’s proven his importance time after time.

The attacking midfielder has been out of action with a hamstring injury for the past three games, but has been begging to return to the fold, according to multiple reports.

Reports now suggest he’s very close to a return to action, having returned to training. The promise of resuming an attacking-midfield role where he won’t be as stifled as he was in a deeper pair might well put the finishing touches on his hamstring repair.

RW: Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu might find himself as the one player who doesn’t fit at United soon, signed as a perfect fit for Amorim’s system – the left-wing back never really looked to have settled. But on the wing, he’s been a better asset, scoring the only goal in his first game there, against Newcastle.

When Bryan Mbeumo returns from AFCON, the right-wing role will likely be his, but for now, Dorgu will be doing all he can to show he’s deserving to remain in the front line for as long as possible.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

If Dorgu does keep his role in the forward line after AFCON, Mbeumo could switch to the centre, endangering Sesko’s position.

In 16 Premier League games so far, the Slovenian has just two goals and an assist, falling foul of the curse of the United striker role which hurt Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund last term.

But Sesko is currently the best option there, and it feels unlikely Fletcher will upset the apple cart by dropping him, especially after the money United spent to sign him.

That said, Zirkzee has scored once and assisted once in the last two games, and he’s likely to play some role, even if not from the start.

LW: Matheus Cunha

When United switched formations to one including actual wingers of late, Cunha was the man playing on the left – a position he was known to occupy at Wolves.

He’s now scored four goals in a United shirt – three coming in the last five games, with an assist coming just before that run started.

He is currently the main attacking spark to get Fletcher’s spell started on the right foot.

