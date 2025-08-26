Following their draw against Fulham, Manchester United are now preparing for their Carabao Cup clash with League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Ruben Amorim is likely to rotate the squad in midweek, although he could be tempted to keep some of their strongest XI in place to build chemistry.

Here’s how we think Amorim will set up against Grimsby on Wednesday night.

GK: Altay Bayındır

While managers tend to rotate goalkeepers in cup competitions, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bayındır is handed his third consecutive start.

With the uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana and his long-term future, Amroim will be keen to give Bayındır as many minutes as possible to establish familiarity between him and the defence.

RWB: Amad Diallo

Having only played 87 minutes across the two opening league matches, Diallo should be chomping at the bit to play a full 90 minutes.

With United likely to dominate the ball against Grimsby, Amorim will want his wing-backs to push as high as possible, which suits Diallo’s game.

RCB: Tyler Fredricson

Of the back three, the right-sided centre-half is probably the toughest position to predict.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Leny Yoro is handed another start, but equally, Amorim could see this as a great opportunity to give Fredricson some minutes.

The teenager has been an unused substitute in both of United’s league matches so far and is clearly someone that Amorim rates.

CCB: Harry Maguire

After being used as a late substitute against Arsenal and Fulham, it seems likely that Maguire will be handed his first start in midweek, ahead of Matthijs de Ligt.

With Bruno Fernandes likely to be rested, Maguire will probably captain the side too.

LCB: Ayden Heaven

Luke Shaw has been the preferred LCB under Amorim so far, but the 30-year-old will likely be rested for the cup.

With that in mind, it seems more than likely that Heaven will be given his first start of the season on the left-hand side.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded at the club and this seems like the perfect opportunity to give him some minutes.

LWB: Diogo Dalot

While United fans are keen to see new signing Diego Leon on the left-hand side, we think that Amorim will go for the experienced Dalot.

Patrick Dorgu has nailed this spot down in the league, but after playing 180 minutes over the first two games, he will likely be rested for this one.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Mainoo, who is yet to play a single minute of competitive football in 2025-26.

“He is fighting for the position now with Bruno,” Amorim told reporters when discussing Mainoo and his role in the squad.

“He just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United.”

If Mainoo doesn’t make United’s XI to face Grimsby, we’d be seriously concerned about his long-term future under Amorim.

CM: Manuel Ugarte

Following back-to-back substitute appearances, Ugarte will likely come back into the starting XI on Wednesday night.

With Amorim tending to play with at least one holding midfielder, Ugarte should start over Casemiro, who will be rested following consecutive starts.

RAM: Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee is yet to play a single minute of competitive football in 2025-25, having been an unused substitute in both of United’s opening league matches.

Despite the speculation surrounding his long-term future, he still seems to be in Amorim’s plans for the time being.

With that in mind, midweek seems like the perfect opportunity to give him a run-out.

LAM: Matheus Cunha

United are yet to score from open play in their opening two league matches, despite Cunha showing plenty of promise.

With the Brazilian likely to be a key component of United’s forward line this season, we wouldn’t be surprised if Amorim starts him again in midweek to continue building chemistry with his new teammates.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

After two substitute appearances against Arsenal and Fulham, surely Amorim will trust Sesko from the start against Grimsby?

Following his £74million transfer from RB Leipzig, expectations around the 22-year-old are high, although Amorim has been quick to keep things realistic.

“I think he needs time,” Amorim said of Sesko. “It’s not easy. Sometimes you are on the bench and go to the game and the game is really fast, he’s understanding that the game is even faster than the Bundesliga.

“But he is fighting, he had some good connections with teammates, I felt that when he was on the pitch we were not in our best moment and that can change the way you see a player.”

