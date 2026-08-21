Manchester United will get Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge up and running with the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Hull City on the opening weekend.

Carrick steered United into the top four after taking over from Ruben Amorim midway through last season and has earned the job on a permanent basis. Now, his United reign is really about to take shape.

Championship play-off winners Hull are the first opponents for United this Premier League season, with the game kicking off at 12:30pm at the MKM Stadium.

United have kept it measured in the transfer window this year, just making a couple of tweaks to their midfield to account for the departure of Casemiro and the injury to Manuel Ugarte.

Both of their new signings in that department – Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos – will be hoping to make their debuts against the Tigers.

Since a proposed deal to bring in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba almost certainly won’t be done in time for him to be eligible this weekend, the rest of the team should have a familiar feel to it.

Indeed, you can expect to see the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Senne Lammens and Bryan Mbeumo starting.

Mbeumo’s start is likely to come up front, since Benjamin Sesko is working his way back from injury and is classed as touch and go for the Hull trip.

There’s a chance Ayden Heaven will start at centre-back alongside ex-Hull man Maguire, due to Lisandro Martinez returning later than his teammates this summer after his World Cup duties and Matthijs de Ligt not quite being ready to return from injury.

Incidentally, this will be Maguire’s first return to Hull since his spell with the club between 2014 and 2017.

Karl Darlow is another player returning to his old stomping ground, but United’s new backup goalkeeper has a slim to none chance of featuring instead of Lammens.

It’s a toss up between Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at right-back, but Luke Shaw has the left-back berth on the opposite side pretty much nailed down.

With a league-record 22 opening-day wins to their name, United will be hoping to follow tradition and make a strong start to their 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

Here’s the full breakdown of the predicted Man Utd lineup to take on Sergej Jakirovic’s side.

Predicted Man Utd lineup vs Hull

GK: Senne Lammens

RB: Diogo Dalot

CB: Harry Maguire

CB: Ayden Heaven

LB: Luke Shaw

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Andrey Santos

RW: Amad Diallo

AM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Matheus Cunha

ST: Bryan Mbeumo

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