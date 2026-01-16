Michael Carrick will take charge of his first game this weekend as Manchester United face Manchester City in the Saturday early kick-off.

Facing Pep Guardiola’s side means that Carrick has immediately been thrown in the deep end, but United have had a decent head-to-head record with City of late, only losing two of their last five meetings.

With the latest injury news taken into consideration, here’s how we think Carrick will set his side up.

GK: Senne Lammens

Despite United’s poor defensive record of late, Lammens should retain his starting spot under Carrick.

The 23-year-old has made 33 saves in 15 league appearances and will have to be at the top of his game this weekend against City.

RB: Diogo Dalot

With Noussair Mazraoui still unavailable due to AFCON, Dalot seems like the obvious choice for right-back.

The Portuguese international has drifted in and out of form throughout the season and it’ll be up to Carrick to get a consistent tune out of him.

CB: Lenny Yoro

Carrick could opt for the experience of Harry Maguire in this position, but given the 32-year-old has only just returned from injury, Yoro seems like the more likely choice.

Dealing with the physicality of Haaland will be difficult, but given the options available, Carrick will likely go with the Frenchman.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

With Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined, Martinez should retain his starting spot and partner Yoro at the back.

Paul Scholes is concerned that Haaland could target Martinez, given the striker’s physical advantage, but it’s a risk that Carrick will have to take.

LB: Patrick Dorgu

During Carrick’s spell with Middlesbrough, he often deployed his left-back in a high and wide position to provide width.

While Luke Shaw has been the regular starter at left-back this season, Dorgu is perhaps more suited to how Carrick will want to play.

With that being said, Shaw does seem like the safer option against City, but in the long-run, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Dorgu make this position his own.

CM: Casemiro

The Brazilian is expected to return to the starting XI in place of Manuel Ugarte.

United have struggled to consistently pick up points without Casemiro at the base of midfield and his experience against City could prove to be crucial.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo will likely partner Casemiro in midfield and it’ll be his responsibility to progress the ball.

While we think Mainoo will be used in this role against City, Carrick could use him in a more advanced role in the coming months, given his previous comments on the midfielder.

“He’s more of an attacker. I don’t see him as a holding midfielder. He’s that line above where he needs a little bit more freedom,” Carrick said during an interview with Rio Ferdinand.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

If United are going to get a result against City, Fernandes will be key.

The Portuguese playmaker has played 16 games against Man City and has eight goal contributions against them, having produced four goals and four assists in his previous meetings.

His sh*thousery will also come in handy too.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

With both Mbeumo and Amad Diallo back from AFCON, Carrick has a choice to make in this position.

We think that Mbeumo could be given the nod to start on the right-hand side, with Amad then coming off the bench in the second half to stretch the game.

LW: Matheus Cunha

United fans are yet to see the best of Cunha on a consistent basis, but Carrick will be hoping to get a tune out of the Brazilian.

He’s likely to start on the left-hand side, but will drift into central positions, with Dorgu providing overlapping runs from behind him.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

With three goals in his last two matches, Sesko has finally found some form in a United shirt and we’d expect him to retain his starting spot for the weekend.

Ferdinand thinks that the striker will benefit from Carrick’s coaching and the way he’ll set the team up.

“Sesko could have an improvement,” Ferdinand said.

“Carrick was one of those players, he was trusted as one of the top three or four players in our team to get the ball into dangerous areas for people to create one vs one situations or get in on goal, or the pass before the goal.

“So he understands that way of thinking and what a striker needs. I think he will put the pieces around somebody like Sesko.

“I look at Sesko and if he is firing on all cylinders he is one of them ones I don’t think you want to play against.”

