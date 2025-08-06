Manchester United will begin their 2025-26 season with the visit of Arsenal, but predicting Ruben Amorim’s starting XI is not an easy task.

Amorim isn’t even a year into his Old Trafford tenure but is already under fire given their 15th-place finish.

But with the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha boosting the team, with Benjamin Sesko on the way, here’s how we reckon United will line up for the game against the Gunners on August 17.

GK: Andre Onana

United may well land Gianluigi Donnarumma, but with the days ticking down until that opening fixture it seems likely that Andre Onana will be between the sticks.

Onana is, however, working his way back from a hamstring injury, but said in the last few days that he hopes to be fit for the opening game.

But even if he does make it, United fans still have their doubts about the Cameroon goalkeeper who has yet to justify his £47.2million fee.

CB: Leny Yoro

An ankle injury disrupted Yoro’s debut season, but his return for the second half of the campaign suggested he would soon become United’s best centre back.

The Frenchman provides the youth in a creaking backline and he has vowed revenge for what happened last season.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

There were times last season when De Ligt looked very fallible, but United’s lack of signings in that department means the 25-year-old will most likely start against Arsenal.

In pre-season so far, De Ligt has played plenty of minutes in the central spot of United’s back three.

CB: Luke Shaw

While the likes of Harry Maguire or Ayden Heaven may get the nod come matchday, Amorim has so far used Shaw in the left-sided centre-back spot during most of the pre-season games.

At the age of 30, Shaw may not have the physicality needed to operate in a wing-back role, but he is still an experienced defender and one who can help the team from a more central spot.

RWB: Amad Diallo

Diallo was one of the few United players to come out with any credit after last season.

But his performances, especially away at Manchester City, provided a small amount of hope for the Old Trafford faithful.

Amorim’s system means the width on the right flank will come almost exclusively from the 23-year-old, but he looks ready for the challenge.

CM: Manuel Ugarte

The jury is still out on whether Ugarte, but with a 33-year-old Casimero being the other option, it seems likely the Uruguay international will start against Arsenal.

Last season, he was much stronger on the defensive aspect than going forward, but there is sitll plenty of room to improve for the 24-year-old.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

At one point, it looked as if Mainoo was heading for the Old Trafford exit after falling out with the club over a new deal.

But the 20-year-old, perhaps sensing there was not a huge amount of clubs queuing up for him, has got his head down and worked his way back into the team.

A breakout 2023-24 season showed he had plenty of promise and after an injury-hit campaign last year, Mainoo looks set to play a big part for United in the games ahead.

LWB: Diogo Dalot

One of Jose Mourinho’s signings, Dalot has proven to be the survivor of many United managers and now has a role that suits him with Amorim’s set-up.

The flexibility of the wing-back role allows him more attacking focus and with no natural winger ahead, the Portuguese has room to roam high up the pitch.

Stamina will be crucial with the 26-year-old still expected to drop back and defend when needed.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

The first name on the United teamsheet for several years has been Fernandes, but it will be interesting to see how he performs in a new role.

The arrival of Amrom pushed Fernandes forward, even playing the false 9 role at some points, but Cunha and Mbeumo allow the club captain to drop deeper and play in his more natural No.10 spot.

You can expect a steady amount of goals as usual, but if Cunha and Mbeumo continue their form for their previous clubs, expect to see Fernandes’ assist tally climb.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo

It may have taken longer than they liked, but the Red Devils were eventually able to seal the £65 million move for Mbeumo.

Is that figure a little high? Perhaps, but unlike a lot of United signings in recent years, the Frenchman has proven Premier League experience and should therefore hit the ground running.

Having been part of a great partnership with Yoane Wissa, it will be interesting to see how Mbuemo now plays alongside Cunha.

ST: Matheus Cunha

Cunha’s release clause had a number of sniffing around but it says a lot about United’s continued attracting power that he chose Old Trafford over other destinations.

The Brazilian knows how to drag a misfiring team to results with Wolves largely staying up thanks to him, but it will be interesting to see how he performs at a ‘big’ club.

His last experience of that came at Atletico Madrid, where he scored just six goals in 40 La Liga matches.

Amorim has already praised the new No.10, saying he “has some characteristics that we missed last season.”

Subs

United looked to have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Benjamin Sesko, but the 22-year-old will likely have to wait for his first start given how close to the season we are now.

But don’t be surprised if he makes a second-half appearance, especially if United are chasing a result.

Joining the Slovenian on the bench is former club captain Harry Maguire. United reportedly received five offers for the 32-year-old this summer but have kept him for now.

Ayden Heaven is another player who will likely start on the bench but could work his way into the first team.

Patrick Dorgu is a versatile player who could feature on either flank while Casemiro and Noussair Mazraoui are still on the books.

