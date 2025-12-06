Plenty has been written about Manchester United’s transfer business under Ruben Amorim, with big-name arrivals dominating the headlines as the Portuguese coach begins the daunting task of reshaping his squad at Old Trafford.

But what about the players Amorim has dispensed with? Will the Red Devils come to regret cutting ties with some big names, expensive signings and one-time fan favourites?

We’ve taken a look at the six players who have left Manchester United since Amorim took charge and assessed how each of them is getting on this season.

Marcus Rashford – B+

Of course, Rashford remains on Manchester United’s books, but there’s a sense of finality about this one. Never say never, though.

Cash-strapped Barcelona might struggle to pay a permanent fee, let alone take on his wages. And who knows if the door might open for an Old Trafford return should his parent club decide to make a change in the dugout.

Rashford actually did alright under Amorim, notching three goals in six appearances, the best output of any Manchester United attacker under the Portuguese coach.

He continued that with a decent half-season loan at Aston Villa, while his numbers at Barcelona are very respectable indeed. Six goals and nine assists from just 19 appearances in all competitions.

But he’ll have to fight for a place now Raphinha is back fit and available, and there’s a lingering sense that Barcelona look better with the Brazilian’s intense pressing energy.

The 28-year-old is now back in the England fold under Thomas Tuchel and may well start on the left in next summer’s World Cup.

Rasmus Hojlund – C

“He’s a 22-year-old who was on the sidelines at Manchester United,” Napoli manager Antonio Conte told Gazzetta back in October.

“He has significant room for improvement, he needs to work because he has the potential to become a star, and he’s proving it.”

He’ll need to chow down a fair few more Neopolitan tomatoes before we’re declaring another full Scott McTominay glow-up. And he’s not quite loving life in new climes like Antony.

But the signs are promising. He looks more confident. Four goals and two assists aren’t a monstrous return, but they’re also not far off his tally from last season.

This one’s another loan, but it looks well on its way to being made permanent. There’s an obligatory purchase clause that ought to be met.

Antony – B+

Manchester United only made a fraction back on their outrageous outlay on the Brazilian winger, who must go down as one of their most disastrous signings of the post-Ferguson era.

Antony actually did well to rehabilitate his reputation in an exceptional half-season loan to Real Betis.

The problem for United is that he fell in love with the La Liga club and wouldn’t accept a permanent move anywhere else. And the Verdiblancos’ record transfer is still Denilson from 1998, which gives you an idea of the cash they (didn’t) have to spend.

After a cut-price €22million transfer, he hasn’t quite set things alight as he did out on loan last season. But he’s still made some big contributions and been among their better players as they sit up in fifth, looking genuine contenders for a Champions League place.

Alejandro Garnacho – C-

A reportedly almighty blowout in the aftermath of Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham brought an end to Garnacho and Amorim’s relationship.

With the help of a few (hundred) Fabrizio Romano tweets, Garnacho eventually got his move to Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window.

There’s been the odd moment to date, but it’s safe to say that the winger isn’t giving the Red Devils seller’s remorse just yet.

He remains raw, with erratic decision-making in the final third, while it remains to be seen whether he can nail down a spot in Enzo Maresca’s favoured XI. A spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad is not necessarily a given.

Victor Lindelof – C

A hangover from (another) relatively questionable period of Manchester United recruitment, Lindelof did well to remain at Old Trafford for eight years and notch almost 300 appearances for the club.

But there was never really any serious question of extending his contract when it expired at the end of last season.

After a summer without a club, Aston Villa picked up his experience at the start of September. He’s generally been rotated in for their Europa League outings, but watched on from the bench as they’ve shot up the Premier League table in recent weeks.

Christian Eriksen – C

Like Lindelof, Eriksen took his sweet time to assess his options.

The veteran Dane visibly slowed down in his final season at Old Trafford and it made sense for the club to part ways.

He turned down a move to Wrexham, reportedly due to not wanting to become their latest Netflix series poster boy, before eventually signing a two-year deal with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Eriksen has been in and out of Wolfsburg’s XI this season. The club recently sacked coach Paul Simonis and currently find themselves toiling near the foot of the Bundesliga table, having won just twice all season.

