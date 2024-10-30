Man Utd have a saviour waiting in the wings – & he’s ready to own the Amorim era

Despite a left-back injury crisis and an apparent breakthrough in pre-season, Harry Amass’ inevitable ascent to the Manchester United first-team has been left on ice.

It’s a puzzling one. Ever since he signed for the club back in 2023, the teenager has been talked up as one of the brightest English prospects in the country.

That’s a cliche that gets overused a hellish amount – especially when discussing literally anybody kicking a ball around a pitch at Carrington – but it’s not just hot air when it comes to Amass.

The 17-year-old is the real deal and has been for some time. Erik ten Hag saw it, and while he never felt ready to pull the trigger, we’ve got a feeling a certain Portuguese replacement most certainly will.

If you’ve somehow been kept in the dark about the teenage left-back until now, Amass started at Watford and made waves when he was selected in their first-team squad at just 15 and has continued on that outrageous trajectory ever since, looking a natural at United ever since moving up north.

An elite technician in possession, there’s more than just a youthful fearlessness when watching the 17-year-old. It’s an assurance.

An inevitability that he’s going to pick up the ball and carve open space or split a line with a crisp pass, zapped off his boot and low-cut sock combo.

He started all three of United’s pre-season games on their tour of the United States and impressed across them all, looking like a natural fit in the senior side.

Along with those low socks is a subtle swagger on the ball, but a bullish attitude off it. He’s strong in the duel despite not being the tallest and profiles exceptionally well in an attacking side looking to keep possession and defend transitions.

Despite that positive pre-season and United being without a fit, out-and-out left-back for the entire 2024-25 season so far, the now-dismissed Ten Hag put the brakes on Amass’ breakthrough – until an away trip to Fenerbahce, where he made the bench as the Red Devils drew.

He also watched on from the bench as the Red Devils lost in London against West Ham, the final nail in the coffin for Ten Hag.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and perhaps the Dutchman had a masterplan for integrating him slowly, but with the mood on the floor and performances not much better, a debut at home to Leicester in the Carabao Cup feels like the perfect entry point for Amass to strut his stuff and prove he’s exactly what the first team is missing.

United have suffered tremendously without a natural left-back and while there is a valid argument in favour of not throwing Amass to the wolves and protecting him from the chaos, it’s a difficult one to side with when he’s so clearly the answer to the problem.

With seven appearances and two assists for the under-21s this season, the 17-year-old is ready for a new challenge and this is as good a time as ever to break in and make an impression with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the shelf.

Ignore the chat about prospective new managers and let Amass do the talking. If those suave, low socks don’t do it for you, then his performances certainly will.

The kid profiles seamlessly into United’s current setup and genuinely has the potential to be the long-term solution in the position – with the right support and competition.

Blooding him in now before the arrival of a new manager could save the Red Devils plenty of time and money, while also continuing down the all-important path of a youthful revival.

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

By Mitch Wilks