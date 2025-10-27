Back in May 2024, Jamie Carragher famously said, ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you’, when discussing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

At the time, the Brazilian appeared to be a shadow of his former self and was struggling to keep up with the Premier League’s pace.

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level,” Carragher said after United lost 4-0 against Crystal Palace.

“The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.

“This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time.

“I always remember the saying ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move.

“The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this. He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that, being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day.”

It wasn’t just Carragher who was calling for Casemiro’s neck, either. The Brazilian midfielder was being relentlessly mocked on social media at the time, as he was dubbed one of the worst signings in Premier League history.

However, despite the calls to leave the club that summer, the experienced star decided to stay and prove the doubters wrong.

The 33-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions last season, but it’s been his performances in 2025-26 that have really proven Carragher wrong.

Amazingly, United have only conceded three goals this season while he’s been on the pitch. Indeed, both of the goals that Brighton scored over the weekend came after he’d been substituted.

Along with playing a key defensive role, the Brazilian also produced two goal contributions against Brighton with a goal and an assist. Since the start of last season, he’s now chipped in with 11 goal contributions across all competitions.

Ruben Amorim has been quick to recognise Casemiro’s importance of late and has hailed his comeback over the past 12 months.

“I think he gives a lot of experience, and he is an example for everyone,” Amorim said following Casemiro’s impressive performance against Brighton.

“In the beginning, he was behind every midfielder, even Toby (Collyer), but he fought and he worked and now he is back in the national team.

“He is so important for us. He ran a lot; he had to press so high and then return and he is doing that. I am really pleased for him.

“The other guys need to look at Casemiro. Football can change really fast. You just need to work for me. If I think you are the best one to play a game, you are going to play.”

READ NEXT: Five players we can’t believe Ruben Amorim has improved at Man Utd

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd manager of the post-war era?