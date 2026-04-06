Since becoming a co-owner at Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been desperately trying to save money at Old Trafford.

A number of controversial cost-cutting measures have been implemented, but the best way to save money is to reduce the wage bill.

Harry Maguire is reportedly going to sign a new deal on reduced terms, and a lot of players look set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

We’ve taken a look at the money United will save on wages if those players do leave the club.

Casemiro

Casemiro is currently taking home a £350,000-per-week (£18.2m-per-year) salary, making him the highest-paid player at United and the joint-third-highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Ratcliffe has publicly and privately highlighted his salary as an example of the profligacy that predated his arrival.

But the Brazil international has been a key player under interim manager Michael Carrick, with his excellent form helping to ensure the Reds are on course for a top-four finish.

He is out of contract in the summer and United supporters sang “One more year, Casemiro” after his goal in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa, before repeating it after the final whistle as the player headed for the tunnel.

His deal includes a clause that would have led to a one-year extension if he started 35 Premier League fixtures this season, a tally that he remains on course to reach.

But both sides reportedly reached an agreement in January to waive the clause and United also won’t offer him another contract on reduced terms, so his four-year spell at Old Trafford will come to an end this summer.

“I am still enjoying it a lot (in Manchester),” Casemiro said. “I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me.

“But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult (emotional) moments, these (final) games at Manchester United.”

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia joined United alongside Casemiro in the summer of 2022 and put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £75,000-per-week (£3.9m-per-year).

He initially impressed in his debut season before undergoing two major knee operations, leading to a prolonged 17-month spell on the sidelines.

The left-back made his return in November 2024 and spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, who agreed to cover his wages.

But they decided not to turn the loan move into a permanent deal, and he was the only member of Ruben Amorim’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ that did not get a move away last summer.

The Netherlands international has since made just two substitute appearances for United, including a disastrous cameo in the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle.

He was linked with a move to Turkey in the January transfer window and will now leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho

United forked out £73million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and also gave him a five-year contract worth £250,000-per-week (£13m-per-year).

The winger arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of the most exciting players in Europe, but he failed to live up to expectations.

He returned to Dortmund for the second half of the 2023-24 season and spent the following campaign at Chelsea before completing another loan move to Aston Villa.

Villa are paying the 25-year-old £200,000-per-week this season and United are covering the remaining £50,000-per-week.

His United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and while they have an option to trigger a one-year extension, they have reportedly decided to let him leave on a free transfer.

Marcus Rashford

After scoring 30 goals in all competitions in 2022-23, Rashford was rewarded with a new five-year contract worth £300,000-per-week (£15.6m-per-year)

But the winger struggled to justify those wages, and he spent the second half of last season at Aston Villa before joining Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

The LaLiga side agreed to cover his wages for the duration of the loan spell, and they also have an option to buy in the summer for £26million.

“For sure,” Rashford said when asked if he wanted to stay in Spain. “I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.”

But even if Barcelona don’t turn the loan deal into a permanent deal, United would look to sell the England international as they are actively looking at signing another left winger this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund got a significant wage increase after his move to United in 2023, going from £10,000-per-week at Atalanta to £85,000-per-week (£4.42m-per-year) at Old Trafford.

The striker netted just 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances and was deemed surplus to requirements following Benjamin Sesko’s arrival.

He joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal that includes a £38million obligation to buy that will activate if they secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Napoli are currently eight points above fifth-placed Juventus in Serie A and they are also happy with the 23-year-old’s performances.

“Hojlund has been instrumental,” Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna said. “Even when he hasn’t scored, he’s always worked hard for the team.

“We have an obligation to buy him outright if we qualify for the Champions League, but I don’t think his future lies far from Napoli even if that doesn’t happen.”

Andre Onana

After deciding not to extend David de Gea’s £375,000-per-week contract in the summer of 2023, United signed Onana from Inter Milan and gave him a £120,000-per-week deal (£6.24m-per-year).

The goalkeeper made several high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford before joining Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The Turkish side are only covering around half of his wages during the loan spell, and they are likely to be priced out of a permanent move for the Cameroon international.

While Onana reportedly wants to rejoin the United squad for pre-season training and fight for his place, Senne Lammens has now established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

United plan to sell the 30-year-old in the summer, although they won’t be able to recoup the £47.2million they spent to secure his signature.

Altay Bayindir

United signed Bayindir as a back-up to Onana in 2023 and handed the goalkeeper a four-year contract worth £35,000-per-week (£1.82m-per-year).

He started the first six Premier League fixtures of the 2025-26 season, during which United lost three times, failed to keep a clean sheet and conceded 11 goals.

The Turkey international has since been usurped by Lammens, failing to make a single first-team appearance for United in the last six months.

He was the subject of an approach from Besiktas during the January transfer window, but United opted to retain him as cover.

Reports in Turkey suggest the move will happen in the summer and United could promote Radek Vitek, who has been on loan at Championship side Bristol City.

Tom Heaton

Heaton is the third-choice goalkeeper at United, and his £45,000-per-week (£2.34m-per-year) contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Joshua Zirkzee

Having won the Serie A Young Player of the Year award in 2023-24, Zirkzee moved to United and was given a five-year deal worth £105,000-per-week (£5.46m-per-year).

The Netherlands international has struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League and is currently behind Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo in the pecking order, despite the latter not being a natural striker.

He could look to leave the club this summer in search of regular first-team football and has been linked with a return to Serie A.

Manuel Ugarte

The last signing of the Erik ten Hag era, Ugarte joined United in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a £120,000-per-week contract (£6.24m-per-year).

But he has started just seven Premier League games this season and played just 65 minutes in six substitute appearances for Carrick.

The 24-year-old midfielder reportedly does not feel valued at Old Trafford and is ready to request a summer transfer amid potential interest from Juventus, Napoli, Ajax and Galatasaray.

Total wages saved: £1.48million-per-week (£77.22million-per-year)

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