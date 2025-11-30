Have Manchester United finally solved their problem position between the sticks? It’s still early days, but their uptick in results since Senne Lammens made his debut hints at a corner turned.

While generally an exceptional shot-stopper, David de Gea became increasingly error-prone in his latter years and his inability to play out from the back arguably limited their ability to play a more modern, possession-focused style.

Erik ten Hag reunited with his former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, but the Cameroon international proved even more erratic, his unconvincing displays a major factor in their disastrous 8th and 15th place finishes.

With back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayinder also failing to impress when given opportunities, Ruben Amorim kept faith in Onana but eventually lost patience. Onana was loaned out to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor while Lammens arrived on a deadline-day deal from Royal Antwerp.

Amorim was patient at first, refusing to throw the 23-year-old straight into the action, but he was handed his bow in an impressive 2-0 victory away to Sunderland in early October and hasn’t looked back since.

“Senne Lammens has been great. His impact surprised me a little bit, because it is hard in the moment for our club and the speculation around our goalkeepers,” Ruben Amorim told reporters last month.

“He has coped really well with the pressure. He is really composed.”

Lammens is young and relatively unproven, only making his senior debut for Belgian in the last international break, but he’s put in a series of solid displays since he was brought in.

“Of course, you hear from other people there is a lot of pressure coming here and playing for this team,” the Belgian told BBC Sport.

“But I welcome that. Firstly, it is nice you can play for such a big team. There should be a lot of pressure – I’m not really scared of it.”

Manchester United have won four and only lost one of the seven matches he’s started, with his eye-catching performances prompting the fans to serenade him with chants of ‘Are you Schmeichel in disguise?’.

“I don’t listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards,” Lammens added.

“I’m not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team.

“It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him.”

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since Lammens made his debut for Manchester United:

