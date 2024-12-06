Meet Man Utd’s 6’5 teenage behemoth stealing Ruben Amorim’s heart

Ruben Amorim has wasted no time in making his mark at Manchester United – and he’s already identified a teenage star ready to go on the journey ahead.

Speaking with swagger from the moment he arrived at Carrington – fresh off the back of thrashing Manchester City in the Champions League with Sporting CP – Amorim has made no attempts to hide the reality of just how big the job is that he’s taken on.

You shouldn’t need him or us to remind you of that; it’s a gargantuan one.

The Erik ten Hag project fell flat on its face after a good first season, with pressure for results from every angle becoming too much for the Dutch coach, who seemingly forgot to implement a true playing style – like he forgot to close the gap between his midfield and defence.

Amorim is the first managerial appointment of a new era at United with INEOS now pulling the strings and while it’s way too early to draw any conclusions, the immediate switch to his infamous back three along with constant calls for patience suggest that things will go different this time.

The Portuguese coach seems impressively settled in what is undoubtedly the most scalding of all football’s hottest, most cliche hot seats.

Perhaps that’s down to his ‘aura’ or the backing from his new bosses. Perhaps it’s the satisfaction that comes with living the dream or finally being on the grandest stage of them all.

We think getting to work with extraordinary talents such as Godwill Kukonki has something to do with it.

Emerging from nowhere, the teenager has somehow flown under the radar despite standing at a monstrous six-foot-five at just 16 years old. Seriously, he’s that tall. We need whatever he eats for breakfast in double portions.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Kukonki broke through to United’s under-18 side in their all-conquering 2023-24 campaign and was only signed as an under-18 scholar for the first time this summer.

He caught Amorim’s eye almost immediately, however, which is as much to do with his excellent defensive traits and physicality as it is his height.

A left-sided and left-footed central defender, the 2008-born behemoth excels in his work off the ball and against the run of play and his development has been rapid.

Given Amorim’s struggle to find balance in his defence with Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia still working his way back to fitness, it’s no surprise that he’s taken a liking to a left-sided youngster who shows positional excellence and is an athlete who can cope with the physical demands.

READ NEXT: The 6 Man Utd players who are out of contract at the end of 2024-25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 22 players to score on their PL debut for Man Utd?

Don’t just take our word for the fancy descriptions on how and why he might slot into the first team; listen to the boss himself.

“He’s 16, but he impressed me a lot. It’s also a message to the young players that they can be there too,” Amorim explained ahead of United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

“I think he’s ready to handle the demands of the Premier League. He’s very mature.”

He’s obviously got a long way to go, but seeing how he swallows up ground and makes it extremely difficult for attackers to find a way around him, as well as how comfortable he looks in wide positions or in a back three, it’s clear to see why Amorim has taken a shining to the teenager.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for a developing United side on a number of fronts, more than their current options are able to cope with physically.

Don’t be surprised when Kukonki debuts imminently – and immediately looks as comfortable as a veteran.

By Mitch Wilks