Adidas has confirmed a new Manchester United retro collection will be launched alongside the new third kit.

The new launch will take place on 12 August on the Adidas website, a week before the start of the Premier League season, and United fans will be pleased that one of the club’s most iconic shirt designs is the inspiration for the new collection.

The black away shirt worn by the club for two years between 1993 and 1995 is the inspiration for the new Manchester United third shirt for the 2025-26 season.

It comes with a modern twist that includes a more rounded collar instead of the polo neck design worn in the 1990s.

The new kit also features blue on the collar and sleeves, but the traditional yellow highlights are also included in the redesigned shirt.

Set to arrive on 12 August, the kit features the Trefoil logo and comes with an entire ‘retro collection’ launched alongside it.

The collection features black t-shirts with yellow Adidas stripes on the sleeve, plus a jacket featuring a minimalist Red Devil badge. They will go on sale here.

The black away kit is most synonymous with Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

He famously wore the shirt during the defining incident of his United career – the ‘kung fu’ kick on a fan that earned him a nine-month ban and community service.

The kick on an abusive Crystal Palace fan came about after Cantona was sent off in January 1995 and caused a huge debate about the abuse of footballers at the time.

The fan, Matthew Simmons, was banned from stadiums for a year.

Cantona was famously unremorseful about his actions and received support from United fans. He later returned to the team and scored an FA Cup winner against fierce rivals Liverpool a year later.

While the new shirt is slightly different in design, it is a nod to the 1990s kit and could be a huge hit with Manchester United fans in the upcoming season.

You can see the full range here.

