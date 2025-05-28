Manchester United are expected to overhaul their squad after finishing 15th in the Premier League, with several signings expected to arrive at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha is poised to become the first through the door, signing from Wolves for £62.5million, and other players are in talks with a move to United.

We’ve speculated how they’d all fit into Ruben Amorim’s first-choice XI in 2025-26, lining up in the Portuguese’s iron-clad 3-4-2-1 formation.

GK: Joan Garcia

Garcia has been in brilliant form for Espanyol in 2024-25, making more saves than any other goalkeeper in La Liga to help his side avoid relegation.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but United are also thought to be keen on signing the shot-stopper.

He has a €25million (£21million) release clause in his contract and would represent both good value for money and an upgrade on the hapless Andre Onana.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui arrived from Bayern Munich last summer and has played almost every match for United this season.

The 27-year-old was used as a right-back, left-back, and even a number 10 during one pshychadelic Ten Hag selection, but is now thriving in the right centre-back role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

“I think I have great qualities in defence, as well as in attacking, so I think right centre-back suits me at this moment really well,” he said.

CB: Harry Maguire

After falling out of favour under Ten Hag, Maguire has shown admirable resilience to play his way back into Amorim’s first-choice XI.

The 32-year-old has silenced his critics with his performances in recent months and is also a crucial leader in an Old Trafford dressing room not overly blessed with them.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but United triggered a one-year extension and talks over a new deal are anticipated in the summer.

CB: Leny Yoro

Lisandro Martinez was a shoo-in at left-sided centre-back as a left footer, but is unlikely to play before the end of 2025 after anterior cruciate ligament injury in February.

His injury opened the door to Yoro, who has since nailed down a place in the starting XI with a string of impressive performances.

“Of course, I’m right-footed so it’s more easy for me sometimes on the right but I really like to play on the left,” he said.

“Because when I come inside I can put a long ball to the striker or [play into] the middle. It’s no problem for me.”

RWB: Amad Diallo

Despite being a winger by trade, Amad was tasked with operating as the right-sided wing-back in Amorim’s first game in charge.

The 22-year-old seamlessly adapted to the role and his relentless energy has quickly made him one of United’s stand-out players

“Because of his left foot,” Amorim said when asked why he is playing Amad at wing-back.

“Sometimes in that position, the way he receives the ball, if you are right-footed, sometimes you don’t have the space to come inside.

“But we have, for example, Mazraoui and Diallo can go inside because they are fast and strong with the ball. But we chose Amad to have one against one outside.

“And that is very important to break some pressures and especially high pressures. He has that ability and then, in that position, you need to have a good physicality.”

CM: Ederson

While Casemiro has played an integral role in United’s run to the Europa League final, his £350,000-per-week wages make him a prime candidate to be sold this summer.

Amorim is desperate to add some energy to his midfield and they are widely considered to be interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Serie A club are prepared to sell the Brazil international in the summer, but only if their €60million (£50.7million) asking price is met.

United’s failure to qualify for Europe next season may hamper their chances of signing Ederson, but his arrival would certainly shake up their midfield options.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Of course – as long as Fernandes resists overtures from Saudi Arabia.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

United signed Dorgu from Serie A side Lecce in the January transfer window, making him the first senior signing of the Amorim era.

The 20-year-old wing-back has shown flashes of promise during his first months at Old Trafford, but some fans are concerned by Dorgu’s technical skills.

Academy graduate Harry Amass could provide serious competition to the Denmark international in the next couple of years, but he looks set for a loan move in the summer.

CAM: Bryan Mbeumo

A lack of firepower has been United’s biggest problem in the 2024-25 season, with just 42 league goals scored, and Amorim is already busy revamping his front three.

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford, is reportedly intrigued by the prospect of joining Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international has one year left on his contract at Brentford, meaning the Londoners are willing to sell him for around £50million. It would be an undoubted coup for United.

CAM: Matheus Cunha

United are poised to sign Cunha after triggering the £62.5million release clause in the Wolves forward’s contract.

Cunha has impressed across his two and a half years at Molineux, for whom he scored 15 goals this season to pull them clear of relegation trouble.

He joined from RB Leipzig in January 2023, initially on loan, before completing a £43million permanent move.

Cunha’s ability to grab a match by the scruff of its neck should see him become a fan favourite at Old Trafford and represent an upgrade on the ineffective Mason Mount.

ST: Liam Delap

With Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles in front of goal reaching crisis levels, and Joshua Zirkzee looking far from prolific himself, United have joined a host of clubs interested in signing Delap.

The Ipswich striker scored 12 league goals for the relegated Tractor Boys this year.

It has been reported by ESPN that United have already agreed the framework of a deal for the England U21 international and personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem.

But the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle also want Delap and can offer the young striker Champions League football.

It would indicate the size of United’s pull, despite their diminished status in 2025, if Delap chose to move to Old Trafford.