Manchester United and Bryan Mbeumo are both eager to unite in the summer transfer window, with the forward telling both Brentford and Tottenham that he wants to head to Old Trafford.

But at the moment, the Bees are not making it easy for the Red Devils to land him. They’re said to want £70million, while United aren’t looking to go higher than £65million.

Here, we have looked into six alternative options United could pursue instead of Mbeumo.

Tyler Dibling

Dibling had a great debut season in 2024-25, directly involved in seven goals for Southampton in his first senior season.

His 41 dribbles were the best for a teenager in the Premier League, and his lack of fear on the big stage earned him a £100million price tag initially.

United would struggle to pay that, and simply wouldn’t bother, but it’s recently been suggested that Dibling could actually cost around half of that, potentially enticing the Red Devils.

Ademola Lookman

Former Everton winger Lookman has been frequently linked with a return to the Premier League of late. After 20 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season for Atalanta, including five goals and two assists in the Champions League, he’d be a great addition.

But Arsenal and Tottenham are among the sides linked with Lookman, which could make a United move a struggle.

Francisco Trincao

United boss Ruben Amorim has frequently been linked with his former Sporting CP assets since moving to Old Trafford, and it’s been suggested Trincao could be a player he goes after.

In 131 games under Amorim, the winger scored 31 goals and assisted another 25.

If the boss could get that sort of return out of him at United, he’d be a very good signing.

Nicolas Jackson

More than one outlet of late has suggested that United hold an interest in Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. It’s felt his race with the Blues is run, after the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, both of whom had an impact on the Club World Cup triumph.

Jackson could be a terrific pick-up for United for a couple of reasons. He has experience playing in the Premier League, with 24 goals and 10 assists in the competition – that is something neither Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee had prior to joining.

Jackson can play on both wings as well as up top. As such, if he were to join instead of Mbeumo, he could either occupy one of the wide attacking roles, or be utilised down the middle if the strikers continue not to cut it.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s future has looked quite complicated this summer, as he was said to have been determined to stay with Real Madrid, before reports suggested that Xabi Alonso was not enamoured with him in the Club World Cup.

As such, there is the potential that he leaves Real, but even if so, United don’t seem as if they’ll be high on his list.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with his signing, and as the Premier League’s top two last season, they both have a better chance of landing Rodrygo than United.

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson scored three goals and assisted another two in a struggling Ipswich team last season. He is clearly seen by some Premier League clubs as a man capable of having an impact.

Indeed, Brentford themselves are after him, potentially preempting Mbeumo’s departure. But they have reportedly seen a £35million offer turned away by Ipswich.

Whether United would go higher remains to be seen, but it would be an interesting turn of events for them not to get Mbeumo and instead snatch the player Brentford were trying to get to replace him with.

