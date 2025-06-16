It’s been 10 years since Louis van Gaal took charge of his last season at Manchester United, with the club having had five managers since.

Bosses and signings alike at Old Trafford in the last 10 years have been a mixed bag.

We’ve looked into the seven players United signed in the summer of 2015, and where their careers have taken them since.

Anthony Martial

One of United’s most successful signings in recent times, Martial spent nine seasons at Old Trafford.

The French striker scored 90 goals and assisted 54 more in 317 games as a Red Devil, with a best return in the Premier League of 17 goals and seven assists in the 2019-20 season.

He is now playing in the Greek Super League with AEK Athens, where he scored nine goals and assisted two more in his debut season.

Morgan Schneiderlin

Schneiderlin signed for United after seven seasons in English football with Southampton. He perhaps did not live up to what the Red Devils expected of him, as he spent just a season and a half with them.

In his second campaign, the France international played just eight games before being sold to Everton.

From there, he moved to Nice, then Western Sydney Wanderers, signed for Konyaspor but had his contract terminated after nine days, and stayed in Greece with AE Kifisia, where he retired nine games into the 2023-24 season.

Memphis Depay

A victim of the curse of United’s No.7 shirt, in which few players have been able to live up to the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, Memphis played 53 United games, scoring just seven goals and assisting five more.

He has managed to come back from his tough time at Old Trafford, playing more than 100 times for the Netherlands and representing big clubs such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid after a successful period with Lyon.

Memphis is now in his second season playing in Brazil, with Corinthians, where he has 13 goals and 14 assists to his name, and is evidently a player with the flair to succeed in Brazilian football.

Matteo Darmian

Darmian did not play an awful lot of football during his four years at United. His most Premier League games in a season were 28, in 2015-16, and the season after, he played 10 games fewer.

After his time at United was up, he went back to his native Italy, having now played five years at Inter Milan after a short spell at Parma.

Darmian has featured consistently for Inter, playing in and around 30 games every season in Serie A. He also helped his side get to the Champions League final last term, and he played 28 minutes in the final, which Inter lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Schweinsteiger was signed as a 30-year-old on a cheap deal from Bayern Munich, with United aware they probably weren’t going to get the best of the German World Cup winner.

The midfielder played just 35 games across two seasons, before he headed to the MLS with Chicago Fire for his swansong.

He spent three seasons in America, making decent money while playing in a slightly more relaxed league than the top flights in Europe, and retired at the start of 2020.

Sergio Romero

One of the best second-choice goalkeepers England has ever seen, Argentinian international Romero racked up a good number of appearances for his nation while largely just playing in cup competitions for United.

His appearance numbers for the Red Devils (61) were essentially only double what he played for Argentina in his entire spell at the club, from 2015 to 2021.

After United, Romero played a few games for Venezia, before returning to Argentina, where he has played 88 times for Boca Juniors since the summer of 2022.

Regan Poole

Centre-back Poole signed for United’s academy from Newport in 2015, but only ever played once for the senior side, along with 39 games for the under-23s.

He went on loans to Northampton, and then back to Newport from United, before moving to MK Dons on a free transfer, switching to Lincoln City, and then Portsmouth, where he played his first season of Championship football in 2024-25.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 17 Liverpool players who left after winning the 2020 title

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club that Carlos Tevez played for?