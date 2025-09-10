FIFA 16 was released over a decade ago and we thought it would be a timely point to check out where the seven Manchester United wonderkids from that game are today.

The Red Devils have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of these wonderkids managed to make a name for themselves at Old Trafford.

Using SoFIFA, we have found United’s seven wonderkids from FIFA 16 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Luke Shaw

After shining at Southampton, Shaw made a £30million move to Manchester United in the summer of 2014 and was given a rating of 78 in FIFA 16 – alongside a potential of 89.

Despite several injuries, Shaw has stayed at United ever since. He’s never quite reached the lofty ceiling of his potential, but the left-back has won 34 caps for England, scoring in the Euro 2020 final.

Even now, United are a much better side when Shaw is bombing down the left flank. This was one rating that FIFA got just about right.

Anthony Martial

Few would have believed that Martial would be playing his football out in Greece before turning 30.

Especially back when he announced himself on his Premier League debut with that superb solo goal against Liverpool.

The Frenchman scored 90 goals across nine years with the Red Devils, and occasionally threatened to fulfil his potential (remember ‘Lockdown Martial’?) but ultimately fizzled out as a major disappointment.

He scored nine goals in 23 appearances in his debut season with AEK Athens last year.

Andres Pereira

The Brazilian attacking midfielder had plenty of hype around him back in the FIFA 16 days. While he didn’t quite make the grade at Old Trafford, he still managed 75 senior appearances for the club.

Pereira has undoubtedly played his best football away from United, starring for Fulham before signing for Palmeiras in the summer of 2025.

Regan Poole

Poole made his only appearance for United as a late substitute in the big victory over Midtjylland which marked Marcus Rashford’s breakthrough.

The defender has revealed the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Rashford took him under their wing at the club, telling the BBC: “They know it takes time. I get a bit ahead of myself sometimes and they tell me ‘take your time’ and ‘slow down.’”

After being released by the club in 2019, Poole signed for Milton Keynes Dons on a free transfer, where he stayed for 18 months before joining League One side Lincoln City in January 2021.

Poole now plays in the Championship for Portsmouth and has also made one appearance for Wales.

Paddy McNair

At one stage Louis van Gaal suggested McNair could be United’s right-back for the “next 10 years”, but he later criticised the Northern Irishman as “he thought he was a striker” when he gave the ball away high up the pitch in a draw with Leicester.

McNair has since insisted he was played out of position, and his form in midfield for Sunderland in their Championship relegation season led to a move to Middlesbrough in 2018.

The Northern Ireland international was named Middlesbrough Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and helped knock United out of the FA Cup in 2022.

He made a surprise move to MLS side San Diego in the summer of 2024 and remains in the United States to this day.

James Wilson

United fans had high hopes for Wilson back in the day, particularly after he scored a brace on his senior debut against Hull City.

Despite some early signs of promise, Wilson eventually slipped down the pecking order and ended up leaving the club in 2019 following a series of loan spells.

These days you can find him playing for League One outfit Northampton Town, where he failed to score in 12 appearances last season.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic saw his United dream go up in smoke when he was denied a UK work permit in 2014, meaning the club had no choice but to release him just months after the release of FIFA 16.

He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Polish club Lechia Gdansk and made 29 appearances before earning a move to Torino.

In Turin, Milinkovic-Savic was largely second choice behind Salvatore Sirigu, so he was sent out on loan to fellow Serie A side SPAL and then Serie B side Ascoli before claiming the number one jersey at Torino in the 2021-22 season.

He is now on loan at Napoli, who have a €21 million obligation to buy the goalkeeper next summer.

