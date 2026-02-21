Man Utd youngster picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate
While most current and former Manchester United players back Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, Amad Diallo has a different take.
Diallo never played a competitive game alongside CR7, but the pair did train together when they were both at the club in 2021.
Despite supporting United as a youngster, the Ivory Coast international has always preferred Lionel Messi, who he considers as his idol.
“In my life, my idol was Messi, I always say Messi. He is the player I try to learn from,” Diallo told the Manchester United YouTube channel.
During a separate interview with Sky Sports in 2024, Diallo said: “Messi has always been my idol because he is left-footed like me.
“I want to do some things like Messi. I like Messi, how he plays.”
In terms of his biggest inspiration from United growing up, Diallo named Rooney as his favourite player.
“At United, the player I really like was Rooney,” the winger admitted.
“When they ask me which player would you love to play with from United history, I say Rooney because he is the player I really, really love.”
In fairness to Daillo, he’s not the only United star who prefers Messi over Ronaldo, as Rooney himself holds the same opinion.
“People think I hate him [Ronaldo],” Rooney said during an interview last year.
“I love him. I think he’s an absolute genius and what he’s doing is incredible. I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don’t think people realise actually how close me and him were.
“I think just because I’ve said that I think Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don’t like Cristiano.
“I absolutely love Messi, love watching him play and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played and taking players on and whatever.
“Ronaldo’s a killer and people think because I’ve said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don’t like him or speak down on him.”
Another notable United figure who often picks Messi over Ronaldo is Diallo’s former teammate, Marcus Rashford.
In 2018, he said: “Some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable.
“I’m a big fan of Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever.”
Ronaldo probably won’t lose any sleep over these former teammates preferring Messi, but there does seem to be a growing number of United stars who have the Argentine as their GOAT over CR7.
READ NEXT: Five amazing MLS records that Lionel Messi can realistically break in 2026
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 27 players who have played alongside both Messi & Ronaldo?