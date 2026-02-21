logo
Amad snubbed CR7

Man Utd youngster picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Ben Stewart

While most current and former Manchester United players back Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, Amad Diallo has a different take.

Diallo never played a competitive game alongside CR7, but the pair did train together when they were both at the club in 2021.

Despite supporting United as a youngster, the Ivory Coast international has always preferred Lionel Messi, who he considers as his idol.

“In my life, my idol was Messi, I always say Messi. He is the player I try to learn from,” Diallo told the Manchester United YouTube channel.

During a separate interview with Sky Sports in 2024, Diallo said: “Messi has always been my idol because he is left-footed like me.

“I want to do some things like Messi. I like Messi, how he plays.”

In terms of his biggest inspiration from United growing up, Diallo named Rooney as his favourite player.

“At United, the player I really like was Rooney,” the winger admitted.

“When they ask me which player would you love to play with from United history, I say Rooney because he is the player I really, really love.”

In fairness to Daillo, he’s not the only United star who prefers Messi over Ronaldo, as Rooney himself holds the same opinion.

“People think I hate him [Ronaldo],” Rooney said during an interview last year.

“I love him. I think he’s an absolute genius and what he’s doing is incredible. I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don’t think people realise actually how close me and him were.

“I think just because I’ve said that I think Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don’t like Cristiano.

“I absolutely love Messi, love watching him play and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played and taking players on and whatever.

“Ronaldo’s a killer and people think because I’ve said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don’t like him or speak down on him.”

Another notable United figure who often picks Messi over Ronaldo is Diallo’s former teammate, Marcus Rashford.

In 2018, he said: “Some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable.

“I’m a big fan of Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever.”

Ronaldo probably won’t lose any sleep over these former teammates preferring Messi, but there does seem to be a growing number of United stars who have the Argentine as their GOAT over CR7.

