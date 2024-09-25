The 8 Man Utd youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25: Garnacho, Mainoo…

Manchester United are quietly building an extremely talented young squad and that is reflected in EA FC 25, where they boast several high-potential stars.

The Red Devils have been known for flashy signings in the past, but new minority owners INEOS seem determined to make their signings more forward-thinking and potential-driven, in a bid to build a youthful and future-proof squad.

That means United make for an interesting career mode save in the latest instalment of the EA franchise. Here are the eight players with 80+ potential in the game, with thanks to FUTWIZ.

Harry Amass

A player you’ve probably heard all about by now, United fans are desperate to see young Amass make his debut, with the belief being that he can step up to first-team football in a similar way to Kobbie Mainoo.

His sky-high 85 potential from an overall of just 60 is a testament to that and makes him an insane purchase in an FC 25 career mode save. We’ve got a strong feeling that if United’s left-back struggles continue and he breaks in, his rating will be much higher next year.

Daniel Gore

Gore has been dealt a difficult hand in real life with his first-team breakthrough disrupted by injuries since making his debut in 2023-24.

There’s a chance he could’ve entered FC 25 with a higher rating and potential, but due to injury setbacks, he makes for more of a hidden gem option.

He’s just returned following shoulder surgery and could put himself in the spotlight once again, however. Remember the name.

Ethan Wheatley

The 18-year-old forward became United’s 250th academy graduate to debut at the end of last season and there are high hopes around the club that he can transition to senior football.

A striker in FC 25, get him out on loan early doors and watch his rating soar. He could perhaps even exceed that 83 potential in the game if you develop him properly.

Erik ten Hag’s misfiring front line could probably do with his youthful exuberance right about now.

Amad Diallo

Amad has had to be extremely patient for an opportunity to impress at United, but he hasn’t looked back since scoring the winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Ivorian winger signed from Atalanta in 2020 as a largely unknown quantity but with huge promise. It’s taken a few years and a few loan spells, but he now looks ready-made for that right-wing position in a possession-based United side.

Expect the overall and the potential to continue creeping up.

Kobbie Mainoo

At just barely 19, Mainoo is already arguably United’s most important player, almost a year on from his Premier League debut. Frightening trajectory.

The sky really is the limit for the teenager who has given Ten Hag a new lease of life and slotted right into the England senior side at EURO 2024, seeing his rating shoot up from 72 to 77 this year.

He’ll be much harder to claw away from United in the newest game if you’re not starting a save with the Red Devils, but if you are, he has the potential to develop into one of the best players available.

Leny Yoro

United were successful in a battle against Real Madrid to sign Yoro from Lille this summer, the 18-year-old being viewed as one of the best defensive prospects in world football.

That isn’t quite reflected in FC 25, however, with Yoro having a potential of ‘only’ 86 – still an excellent rating, but one you’d perhaps expect to be higher given the hype surrounding the Frenchman.

He’s yet to make his official debut after suffering an injury in pre-season, but when he does, it’ll become abundantly clear why United were so hot on him.

Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund ended his first full season as a United player with 16 goals in all competitions; a respectable return for a young forward who had to do it all on his own, but nothing outrageous.

Another player signed for a big fee in the hopes of reaching his high ceiling, the Dane only has an 85 potential in FC 25 which is somewhat surprising, but could easily exceed this if used properly in career mode.

There’s still plenty of room for growth in real life. An injury-hit start to his second season has proven troublesome, but the signing of Joshua Zirkzee has alleviated some pressure.

Alejandro Garnacho

A player with a ridiculously high ceiling, Garnacho can be infuriating to watch at times, but when he’s on it, he’s magnificent and has proven he can carry United on his shoulders.

Seventy-nine overall is a strong start in FC 25 and it’s an overall we expect him to very quickly outgrow in the game as he heads towards a lofty potential of 87.

A left midfielder in the game, the Argentina international has actually shown that he can play on either flank.

Stick him on the right-hand side and who knows? Perhaps he could even reach the 90 ratings.