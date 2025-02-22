Ruben Amorim has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford, having only picked up 15 points from an available 45 in his first 15 Premier League matches.

Following the Red Devils’ latest draw against Everton, the Portuguese boss now boasts a points-per-game (PPG) record of just 1.00 in the Premier League. Across a full season, that would be worth a mere 38 points.

We’ve gone back throughout Premier League history and have found seven managers we can’t believe have a better top-flight record than Amorim.

Gareth Southgate

Despite former United sporting director Dan Ashworth pushing for the appointment of Southgate, the club decided to go for Amorim instead.

While Southgate did a fine job as England boss, his Premier League record isn’t exactly anything to shout about, having been in charge for Middlesbrough’s relegation campaign in 2008-09.

However, despite having that relegation on his CV, Southgate still boats a better Premier League record than Amorim.

After guiding Boro to two mid-table finishes in 2006-07 and 2007-08, his overall PPG record sits at 1.05 which is 0.05 more than Amorim in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch

Marsch just about kept Leeds United in the Premier League in 2021-22 after taking over from Marcelo Bielsa, but things quickly turned sour in his second season.

After winning just four of his opening 20 matches in 2022-23, the United States coach was sacked in February 2022 with Leeds sitting 17th in the Premier League.

Despite his under-par stint at Elland Road, Marsch still has a PPG record which is 0.1 better than Amorim’s at Manchester United. Ouch.

Roy Keane

Having Keane in the United dugout in 2025 would be absolutely box-office.

Despite being in charge of a newly-promoted Sunderland side in 2007-08, the Irishman still boasts a better Premier League record than Amorim.

In 53 Premier League matches Keane averaged 1.02 points per game which is a 0.02 improvement on Amorim’s current record.

Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa have gone onto bigger and better things since swapping Gerrard for Unai Emery, but the former Liverpool skipper would still statistically be an upgrade on Amorim.

During his time at Villa Park, Gerrard averaged 1.16 PPG which is marginally better than Amorim’s current United record.

Steve Bruce

Despite often being in charge of relegation-battling sides, Bruce still has a better Premier League record than Amorim with an average of 1.11 points per game.

Given he’s managed over 470 top-flight games throughout his career, Bruce’s data is taken from a much larger sample size too which should theoretically count against him in this case.

These days you’ll find the 64-year-old in League One managing Blackpool.

Gary O’Neil

O’Neil lost his job earlier this season, having only won nine points from his first 16 matches.

However, thanks to his decent debut season with Wolves and steady stint with Bournemouth, O’Neil’s PPG record is currently slightly higher than Amorim’s in the Premier League.

In total, the 41-year-old has a 1.03 PPG record in the top flight.

Steve McClaren

McClaren worked at United as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom coaching staff, but he left the club last summer to become the Jamaica head coach.

While the 63-year-old has a good coaching reputation, his last stint in charge of a Premier League club was pretty disastrous.

He last managed in the Premier League in 2015-16 and was sacked by Newcastle United with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League.

Also taking his stint with Middlesbrough into consideration, McClaren averaged 1.22 PPG as a Premier League boss which is 0.22 better than Amorim’s current record.