Can you name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Man Utd?

Making a grand total of one appearance for Manchester United is a rare distinction shared by 25 different players. How many of them can you name?

Everyone knows about Red Devils icons who racked up hundreds of appearances for the club, like Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. But only true Man United obsessives will remember all the faces that came and went while barely leaving an impression.

To help you out, we’ve listed their position and the year in which they made their one and only league appearance for the club. You’ve got 15 minutes in total. We’ll be impressed if you can get double figures here, while 20+ would be a ridiculous achievement.

