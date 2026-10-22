Manchester United have suffered another embarrassing defeat in Europe as Michael Carrick’s side were battered 4-1 away at Como, but it’s not the first time the Red Devils have been humiliated on the continent.

It may feel like the worst result of all time right now, but don’t worry, United fans, it’s been way worse before and will probably be even worse in the future.

Here are the 10 most embarrassing defeats in Manchester United’s European history.

10. Manchester United 0-4 Barcelona (1994-95 Champions League group stage)

There’s no shame in losing to Barcelona but this defeat is very much in the category of a footballing lesson.

United had drawn the reverse fixture 2-2 at Old Trafford but travelling to the Camp Nou was an altogether different task.

Ferguson was not helped by a UEFA rule at the time which restricted clubs to just three foreign players and two more provided they had spent five years playing in England. To make it even harder, Welsh, Scottish and Irish players were treated as foreign.

It meant United went to Spain with one hand behind their back and so Barcelona put on a clinic.

Stoichkov scored in the second minute. Romario made it two on the stroke of half-time. Stoichkov helped himself to another before the hour mark and Ferrer completed the rout in the 88th minute.

United were given a very real sign of just how far away they were from European glory.

9. Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla (2022-23 Champions League round of 16)

Losing to Sevilla is not such an embarrassing thing but it was what Jose Mourinho said afterwards that sees it make that list.

The Spanish side defeated United 2-1 at Old Trafford to knock the home team out in the last 16 and rather than try to explain the defeat or his tactics, Mourinho instead said that being knocked out early was “nothing new for the club”.

“I sat in this chair twice in the Champions League after knocking out Manchester United at home, at Old Trafford. In this chair with Porto and Real Madrid, they are out both times. It is not something new for the club.”

Probably not what the fans wanted to hear at that point.

8. Manchester United 1-1 Porto (2003-04 Champions League round of 16)

It was the match that defined Jose Mourinho but the Portuguese manager should never really have had the chance.

United lost the first leg 2-1 away in Portugal but an away goal and just the one-goal deficit felt like the odds were still with them to overturn it back at Old Trafford.

When Paul Scholes scored in the 32nd minute, levelling the tie but putting United through on away goals, it was thought that was that but a late equaliser sent Porto through and Mourinho running down the touchlines.

7. FC Midtjylland 2-1 Manchester United (2015-16 Europa League round of 32)

Louis van Gaal faced an injury crisis that caused him to put out a line-up featuring the likes of Donald Love and Paddy McNair and that mishmash team lost away at Midtjylland.

It was not a thumping nor was it fatal with United overturning the deficit in the second leg but it was still an embarrassing defeat that had some calling for the Dutchman’s head.

6. Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United (2021-22 Champions League group stage)

A year on from an embarssing deafat in Istanbul, Solskjaer suffered another humilating away day in Europe.

It was Switzerland this time as United travelled to Young Boys and although Cristiano Ronaldo put them ahead, Aaron Wan-Bissaka got himself sent off and United could not hold on.

They conceded in the 66th minute and then again in the 95th in what was one of the final nails in Solskjaer’s coffin.

5. Como 4-1 Manchester United (2026-27 Champions League league phase)

The answer to whether Manchester United can do it on a wet and windy night away at Como has been answered.

There can be no excuses for Carrick, who had a near full-strength team to choose from, but they were awful. Erratic, disorganised all over the shop, with no attacking threat until the very end, they were beaten by a team playing Champions League football for the first time.

This should really be it for Carrick, who is out of his depth.

4. Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United (2020-21 Champions League group stage)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best night as United boss came in the Champions League but the competition was also host to one of his worst.

Having defeated PSG in Paris and beaten Leipzig 5-0, United were looking good to qualify but their campaign fell apart with a 2-1 loss away in Turkey.

Former Newcastle and Chelsea player Demba Ba scored early before Istanbul Basaksehir doubled their lead and although Anthony Martial quickly scored, United could not pull off the comeback.

Leipzig won meaning they went through in second and United were confined to the Europa League.

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3. Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Manchester United (2002-03 Champions League group stage)

United may have already been through but they still should not be losing to Maccabi Haifa. They definitely should not lose 3-0.

Ferguson rotated for the trip to Israel, giving Spanish goalkeeper Ricardo a first start for the club but he was twice beaten from range while also giving away a penalty which was scored by future Premier League player Yakubu.

It meant little in terms of qualification but it meant a lot in terms of United’s reputation.

2. Zalaegerszeg 1-0 Man Utd (2002-03 Champions League qualifying round)

United’s failure to finish in the top two for the first time in the Premier League meant they were subjected to a European qualifier and were drawn against Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg.

Travelling away, United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss to the Hungarian minnows who recorded the biggest win in their history.

United did recover, winning the second leg 5-0, but it was still a humiliating defeat for Ferguson, whose side had won the competition just three years ago.

1. Basel 1-2 Manchester United (2011-12 Champions League group stage)

Ferguson was not immune to embarrassing European defeats and his most costly came in the 2011-12 season.

Having reached the final the previous season, United were expected to breeze through a group that included Benfica, Basel, and Romanian side Otelul Galati and yet ended up finishing third and suffering the Europa League humiliation.

It was Basel who proved to be a particular thorn in United’s side. The Swiss team managed a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford and were a few minutes away from a win until Ashley Young scored a 90th-minute equaliser.

But the return leg was the killing blow to United’s hopes. In the final game of the group stage, Basel went 1-0 up after nine minutes and with Benfica winning, United slipped to third.

Basel doubled their lead six minutes before time while Phil Jones grabbed a consolation in the 89th. United were out.

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