Marcus Rashford has been doing well since joining Barcelona on loan, but according to the latest reports, the club are unlikely to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The loan deal includes a £26million option to buy, but according to The Athletic, the most probable scenario is that the 28-year-old will leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

As of writing, the winger has scored six goals and produced nine assists in 19 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 83.2 minutes.

While he has impressed in Spain, a return to Old Trafford also seems unlikely while Ruben Amorim is still the manager.

With that in mind, we’ve assessed six potential options for Rashford next summer, in the scenario that Barcelona don’t opt to sign him.

Aston Villa

The winger enjoyed his time on loan with Aston Villa last season and produced 10 goal contributions in 17 appearances.

The club did have the option to sign him permanently in the summer, but ultimately decided that £40million was too much.

However, with the 28-year-old set to be available for a lower price in the summer, it could tempt Villa to go back in for the United star.

It’s recently been revealed that Ollie Watkins has been struggling with a knee injury, which would explain his recent dip in form.

Providing that Villa qualify for the Champions League next season, a move for Rashford could be on the cards.

PSG

It’s no secret that PSG have been long-term admirers of Rashford.

There’s every chance that this ship might have already sailed, but they’ll have liked what they’ve seen from the Barcelona loanee this season.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, the French giants have been keeping tabs on him this season. Watch this space.

Borussia Dortmund

In the last January window, Dortmund were heavily linked with Rashford, but missed out as he joined Aston Villa instead.

Initial talks were held at the time and the German club could revisit their interest in him over the summer.

With Dortmund having a history of getting the best out of English players, Rashford himself could be tempted by the move.

Juventus

The Italian side was in the mix to sign Rahsford last summer, but missed out after Barcelona came calling.

With the long-term future of Dusan Vlahovic currently up in the air, it makes sense that Juventus will be exploring forward options for next season.

AC Milan

Like Juventus, Milan have also been linked with a move for Rashford in the past.

The Italian club already have a growing group of English players in their dressing room and the 28-year-old could be an option for them next summer.

Rashford’s agent held talks with Milan last summer before he decided to move to Aston Villa instead.

Any Saudi Arabian team

The biggest problem that Rashford will face next summer is that any club that signs him permanently is unlikely to match his £300,000 weekly wage that United are currently paying him.

However, with Saudi Pro League teams willing to pay even more than that, a move to the Middle East cannot be ruled out.

In January, the winger rejected three lucrative offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and they will no doubt be circling again next summer.

