Marcus Rashford is up for sale this summer – and there are plenty of potential destinations for the Manchester United and England star.

Rashford was cast aside by United manager Ruben Amorim last season, spending the second half of 2024-25 on loan at Aston Villa.

With United needing to recoup money and cut their wage bill, Rashford is available for the right price. But where will the forward end up?

Barcelona

Along with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rashford was recently name-checked by Barca manager Hansi Flick as a player they admire.

“I don’t want to speak about players which are not in my team, but of course Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are fantastic players,” Flick said.

“I like them and we’ll see what happens.”

It’s been widely reported that Rashford has ambitions of one day playing at Camp Nou.

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently claimed that the forward’s representatives told Barcelona officials he would be willing to lower his wages, to try and earn a move to the La Liga giants.

Barca have a stacked forward line, but Rashford could provide them with a strong alternative from the bench.

Aston Villa

Rashford contributed four goals and six assists in 17 Villa appearances last season.

He made several contributions, including his brace of assists in Villa’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea as well as his impressive display against PSG in the Champions League quarter-final.

Under Unai Emery, Rashford looked sharp, hungry, focused and clinical.

But Villa already have the sixth-highest wage bill in the Premier League and may not be able to accommodate the £325,000-per-week Rashford is believed to be earning at Old Trafford.

It makes sense from a football perspective, but with a £40million buy option on top of a huge salary, the financial implications could be too steep for Villa.

Tottenham

Rashford has previously stated he’s not open to a London move, but Spurs are an instantly more attractive proposition after securing Champions League football.

They’ll also have a new manager desperate for fresh impetus to revitalise a squad which finished 17th in the league last season.

Rashford’s pace and eye for goal seems tailor made for Spurs and would be a big middle finger to defeated Europa League finalists United. Make it happen.

AC Milan

Rashford has seen the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek move to Milan and enjoy their football.

A space could soon open up at the club, with Rafael Leao stating he wants to leave the San Siro this summer.

Milan endured a difficult campaign this year, registering a disappointing eighth-place finish.

New energy and a new attitude may be required to jumpstart the European giants, who won Serie A in 2022 and a liberated Rashford could provide that spark.

Napoli

Or maybe he fancies a slice of Naples after watching former team-mate Scott McTominay’s heroics this season?

We know manager Antonio Conte loves a Premier League signing and Napoli are back in next season’s Champions League.

It makes sense on several levels.

READ NEXT: The 6 Man Utd youngsters who made their debut in the same season as Marcus Rashford



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club Marcus Rashford has scored against for Man Utd?

