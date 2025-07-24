Michael Carrick has listed his all-time five-a-side team and, surprise, surprise, they are all former Manchester Utd players.

The midfielder may have played for West Ham and Tottenham in his career, but it was at United where he enjoyed his best years, winning five league titles, one FA Cup, one Champions League, one Europa League and three League Cups.

Carrick was speaking to one of his former United team-mates, Rio Ferdinand, when he was asked to name his ideal five-a-side team and here’s what he had to say.

Rio Ferdinand

His decision may have been slightly affected by Rio sitting opposite him but the former No.5 was the first name on the team sheet.

In his autobiography, Carrick had this to say of his former team-mate.

“Rio was unbelievable to play with. He was such a calming influence at the back. He read the game so well, he was quick, strong, and comfortable on the ball. He made it look easy.

“He was probably ahead of his time in terms of how he played. Comfortable stepping in with the ball, playing out from the back, defending one-v-one – he had everything.

“When I played just in front of him, I always felt so secure knowing Rio was behind me. He’d mop up so much danger before it even became an issue.

“He was a leader in the dressing room. He didn’t always need to shout; it was just the way he carried himself. When he did speak, you listened.”

Paul Scholes

Carrick’s pick for the midfield spot comes in the form of Paul Scholes, who played alongside Carrick on 160 occasions.

Scholes is widely regarded as one of the most technical players to have ever played the game but Carrick said people still do not understand how good he was.

“He was something else,” Carrick told talkSPORT.

“The game was so easy for him at times. Even now I still don’t think people understand how good he was as a footballer.”

Ryan Giggs

On the wing comes Ryan Giggs, the most decorated player in Manchester United history. Having played for 23 seasons, it was Giggs’ longevity that most impressed Carrick.

“Ryan is a one-off,” he told the Independent in 2013.

“Not many people have lasted as long as Ryan.

“It is not just that he is still playing, it is the way he has adapted his game. To be able to do that can’t be easy.

“You have to take it year by year and see how your legs hold up.

“But going on for that long is a hard thing to do.”

Wayne Rooney

At 366 games, Carrick played more times with Wayne Rooney than any other player so it is no surprise to see him practically gushing about the former United No.10.

Carrick said that he and Rooney had an almost telepathic understanding and even long after they had both retired, that connection was still there.

“He could do everything,” Carrick said. “I love playing with him. A bit like Scholesy, there was that understanding.

“I was even playing with him in Soccer Aid a few weeks ago but even then, when I get it and I take that touch, he just is there at the right time. I was a bit slow, he was a bit slow, but it’s mad, that understanding that you just get and you just never lose.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

The final name on Carrick’s list is one of the best players of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They shared the pitch 127 times and that was more than enough to leave an impression on Carrick.

Their relationship took on a new role in 2021 when Carrick, as interim boss at United, was now Ronaldo’s manager.

“There was a hell of a buzz around the place when he came back,” Carrick said. “It was an incredible kind of feeling around those games, and then him coming back. And just seeing him back around the building was weird.

“So there’s definitely then for me, from a coaching point of view, I was really conscious of then treating him very different to when I would treat some of the younger players or the ones that are really intense, trying to help a lot and trying to develop them.

“He’s at the end where he is what he is, you know, and you respect what he is. And we give a few kinds of pointers for the team. You’re not going to coach him.

“There’s no way I’m coaching him about his runs or where to finish. But it’s a totally different element of coaching to say what I was coaching with some of the other boys, where you’re trying to really give them some help and advice and improve them a lot. It’s just incredible what he’s done.”

