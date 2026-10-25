10 damning stats that show why Michael Carrick sack is imminent at Man Utd

Michael Carrick might just have reached the end of the road as Manchester United manager after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Ouch.

It’s now just one win in eight Premier League games this season after Carrick got the United job permanently. Three defeats from four in cup competitions don’t help his case either.

And while he retains the adoration of the United fanbase for what he did as a player, those chanting his name after full time did so knowing the end is probably nigh.

“Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight, not just for the good of Manchester United going forward, also for the good of Michael Carrick,” argued Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports.

To illustrate just how bad things have got for Carrick, here are some of the most worrying stats from their start to the season.

– Seven points from their first eight league games is the lowest that United have achieved since the 1986-87 season.

– United failed to create any big chances against Bournemouth, compared to six for the visitors.

– United have conceded 13 goals from their first eight games this season, their most at the same stage since 2020-21.

– Only four different players have scored in the league for United so far this season, their joint-lowest variety since 2019-20.

– United are already 14 points behind the league leaders, the furthest they’ve been off the pace at this stage since 2019-20.

– The last United manager to start their permanent reign with just one win in eight games was Tommy Docherty during the 1972-73 season.

– Sabah are the only side United have kept a clean sheet against this season.

– Thus, United have conceded at least once against each of their first eight league opponents for the first time since the start of the 1986-87 season.

– Including his interim spell last season, Carrick’s United have already been two or more goals down at half time in more Premier League games than they ever were under Ruben Amorim.

– With their current points-per-game ratio, United would be on course to finish the season on 33 points – enough for them to finish in the relegation zone in seven of the past 10 seasons.

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