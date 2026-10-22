Both managers struggled after getting the permanent job

Since becoming the permanent manager at Manchester United, Michael Carrick has struggled to replicate his initial success in the Old Trafford dugout.

Carrick was appointed as interim manager in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure and was able to turn United’s fortunes around.

His interim spell saw United record 11 wins, three draws and just two defeats from 16 games. That works out at a 68.75% win rate and a 12.5% loss rate.

Those results helped United qualify for the Champions League, and he was appointed as the permanent head coach on a two-year contract.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team,” Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, said in May.

“In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

His first game as permanent manager was a 3-0 win away at Brighton on the final day of the 2025/26 season, but a lot has changed in the last few months.

United missed out on some of their top targets in the transfer window and have now endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, picking up just seven points from the opening seven games.

They have also lost two of their three games in the Champions League and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton.

There is a worrying sense of deja vu at Old Trafford, with a number of parallels being drawn to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in the dugout.

Solskjaer was also appointed on an initial interim basis, replacing Jose Mourinho midway through the 2018/19 campaign.

He made an immediate impact, overseeing 14 wins, two draws and three defeats from 19 games in his first three months. That works out at a 73.68% win rate and a 15.78% loss rate.

United rewarded him for his work by handing him the job on a full-time basis, and he signed a three-year contract in March 2019.

The Norwegian won 2-1 at home to Watford in his first game as permanent manager, but defeats to Wolves, Everton, Manchester City and Cardiff City saw United finish sixth in 2018/19.

They also lost 4-0 on aggregate to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

We’ve taken a look at how Carrick has performed in his first dozen games as permanent United manager and compared it to Solskjaer’s start in the full-time role.

Both managers saw United experience a significant downturn in form after signing a permanent contract, with both win rates dropping to just 25%.

While Carrick is already under pressure, United initially kept faith with Solskjaer. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 helped them finish third and second in his first two full seasons in charge.

Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021, leaving Old Trafford with a record of 78 wins, 33 draws and 38 defeats from his 149 games as permanent manager.

Michael Carrick

Games: 12

Won: 3

Drawn: 4

Lost: 5

Win rate: 25%

Loss rate: 41.6%

Goals for: 20

Goals against: 19

Goals per game: 1.66

Goals against per game: 1.58

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Games: 12

Won: 3

Drawn: 3

Lost: 6

Win rate: 25%

Loss rate: 50%

Goals for: 12

Goals against: 19

Goals per game: 1

Goals against per game: 1.58

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