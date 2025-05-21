Manchester United have historically been one of the most successful clubs in England, tied with Liverpool for the most top-flight league titles, while winning every other big trophy countless times.

A sustained period of dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s saw a number of their players scoop a lot of silverware year after year.

Here, we have looked at the seven most decorated players in United’s history.

7. Wayne Rooney – 16 honours

Over the span of 559 games for United, Rooney racked up 16 trophies, beginning with the League Cup in 2006. He also won the first of his five Premier League titles in 2006-07.

The Premier League, the League Cup and the Community Shield were all won on multiple occasions by Rooney.

He then won both the Champions League and the Europa League once, as well as the FA Cup, and the Club World Cup in a glitteringly decorated career.

6. Roy Keane – 17 honours

Keane racked up seven Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford. That was the honour he received most often in his career, with his four FA Cup medals in second, and three times winning the Community Shield in third.

The no-nonsense midfielder also won the Champions League once, and the Intercontinental Cup once, the Irishman scoring the winner in the latter.

=4. Michael Carrick – 18 honours

Carrick was fortunate that he played in such a dominant era for United, that they had an extra trophy to win almost every year, as they almost always found themselves playing for the Community Shield.

He played 12 seasons for United, and won the Community Shield in half of those.

The quality midfielder also won five Premier League titles, as well as three League Cups, an FA Cup, a Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.

=4. Denis Irwin – 18 honours

Widely regarded as one of the best full-backs ever to play in the Premier League, Irishman Irwin won it seven times, each with United.

Those made the bulk of his honours, while Irwin only ever won one other competition – the Charity Shield as it was then called – more than twice.

He is one of the only players on this list to have won the FA Cup twice or more, though, while winning the League Cup once, as well as picking up one of each of the Champions League, European Cup Winners’ Cup, European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

3. Gary Neville – 21 honours

The longevity of Neville’s career saw him win more trophies than some of his teammates, who featured for United in fewer than his mammoth tally of 600 games.

The eight Premier League titles he won – spanning from 1995-96 to 2008-09 – have been bettered, in the history of the competition, only by the two United players above him on this list.

Neville also won the FA Cup on three occasions, while scooping both the League Cup and the Community Shield the same number of times. The right-back also won two Champions Leagues, the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.

2. Paul Scholes – 25 honours

Scholes thought winning things with United was so nice, he had to do it twice. (Well, 25 times, but you get the gist).

At the end of the 2010-11 season, in which he had won both the Premier League and Champions League, Scholes decided to hang up his boots. Had he left things there, he’d have finished his career with just 24 trophies to his name, the bloody part-timer.

But a few months later, at the start of 2012, he came out of retirement after Sir Alex Ferguson had convinced him to do so. Scholes won a 25th and final trophy that season, the Premier League, meaning he ended his career with 11 English top-flight trophies.

Only one player in the history of the Premier League has won it more often than Scholes.

1. Ryan Giggs – 35 honours

Unsurprisingly, Giggs is the man to out-win Scholes and Co. The Welshman played for about three millennia – 963 United games – as he racked up a frankly ridiculous 35 honours in total.

He won the Premier League on 13 occasions, his first coming in 1992-23 and his last in 2012-13. Giggs also won nine Community Shields, four FA Cups and four League Cups. He won the Champions League twice, and picked up a UEFA Super Cup, an Intercontinental Cup and a Club World Cup.

The longevity of Giggs’ career, and the level he continued to play at, was spectacular, and allowed the winger to win essentially everything there is to win.

